Raymond James Trust Decreased Waste Management (WM) Holding by $510,468; Henry Schein (HSIC) Shareholder Cove Street Capital Has Lifted Its Stake by $343,320

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 4,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 46,635 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, down from 51,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $119.06. About 1.56M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 5,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The hedge fund held 140,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46M, up from 135,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $63.03. About 1.29 million shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Prange Also to Leave Global Animal Health, Medical and Dental Surgical Group as CEO; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 92C; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein is spinning off its animal health business and merging it with Vets First Choice to form a new company called Vets First Corp; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE AFTER 2018; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Henry Schein, Inc., to the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: LOAN TO FUND BUY OF BUTLER ANIMAL HEALTH STAKE; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE EXPECTS TO REALIZE BETWEEN $20 MLN AND $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SYNERGIES BY END OF YEAR THREE; 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Services invested in 4,114 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Voloridge Mgmt Lc holds 0.23% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 125,139 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset holds 3,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Srb Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 38,495 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 15,250 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 708,079 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc) invested in 5,430 shares. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset has invested 0.05% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Rhumbline Advisers owns 286,347 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 41,549 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natl Pension Serv owns 0.05% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 207,248 shares. Jnba has invested 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $121,190 activity.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) by 1.02M shares to 933,327 shares, valued at $19.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 236,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,708 shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Henry Schein Stock Dropped 27% Today (But Not Really) – Nasdaq” on February 08, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Henry Schein To Spin Off And Merge Animal Health Business – Forbes” published on January 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Henry Schein (HSIC) to Post Q2 Earnings: A Beat in Store? – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Henry Schein Chairman and CEO Stanley Bergman Shares Key Insights at Dykema’s 6th Annual Definitive Conference for Dental Service Organizations – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Henry Schein acquires Lighthouse 360 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Retail Bank holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 53,626 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 1.69M shares. Forte Ltd Llc Adv reported 13,785 shares. Donaldson Mngmt Ltd Com owns 0.11% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 11,798 shares. Iberiabank reported 42,739 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Bell National Bank reported 15,990 shares. 1832 Asset Lp has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 10,070 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 257,771 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mgmt owns 67,937 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. East Coast Asset Limited Liability Company reported 32,694 shares. Stoneridge Investment Prns Limited reported 1,927 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co reported 0.05% stake. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 10,664 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 336 shares. 2.28 million were accumulated by Century Cos.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.