Raymond James Trust Decreased Its Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holder Dearborn Partners Has Cut Stake as Share Price Declined

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 7,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 267,875 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.12 million, down from 275,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT RAISES BAM SHORT POSITION TO 1.04%: AFM; 15/03/2018 – BNP PARIBAS BNPP.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 71 EUROS FROM 69 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328; 26/04/2018 – COFACE SA COFA.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 12 FROM EUR 11.6

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 32.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 2,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 5,111 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $955,000, down from 7,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.06. About 857,023 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” on August 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.57B for 11.63 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (USMV) by 65,583 shares to 156,714 shares, valued at $9.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,639 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $717.81M for 15.86 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Norfolk Southern names United Tech veteran George as new CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern to present at Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern’s Stock Price Grew 2.5x Over The Last 3 Years – Forbes” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 34,513 shares to 201,909 shares, valued at $17.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flav&Fra Com (NYSE:IFF) by 6,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

