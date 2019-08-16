Raymond James Trust Decreased Holding in Duke Energy (DUK) by $346,210 as Stock Price Declined; Founders Capital Management Maintains Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 3,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 97,595 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.84M, up from 93,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.41. About 7.29 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 3,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 63,953 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, down from 67,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $89.28. About 2.34M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Closing Will Result in $1.58B of Net Proceeds; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IJH) by 4,025 shares to 38,986 shares, valued at $7.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 2,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney Company has 4,369 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Estabrook Mngmt invested 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Horrell Capital Management has 3,416 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Bailard has invested 0.03% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Lincoln Natl Corporation invested in 9,620 shares. John G Ullman Associates Incorporated holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 43,990 shares. First Heartland Consultants, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,219 shares. Comm National Bank holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 292,650 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 49,467 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.22% or 101,981 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 504,686 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M has invested 0.01% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Triangle Wealth Mgmt holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 21,394 shares. 3.87 million are owned by Goldman Sachs Group. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cannell Peter B has 1.84% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marietta Investment Prtnrs Limited Co stated it has 8,693 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Company owns 4,121 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc reported 0.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cumberland Prns holds 11,166 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based Westend has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 8.73 million shares. Lathrop Mngmt has 3.87% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 117,113 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 378,286 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 20,280 shares stake. Flossbach Von Storch Ag, Germany-based fund reported 51,000 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Albert D Mason stated it has 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zeke Cap Advisors Lc accumulated 37,970 shares. Hartline Invest reported 32,091 shares.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,612 shares to 57,569 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

