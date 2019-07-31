Raymond James Trust Decreased By $510,468 Its Waste Management (WM) Holding; ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S.A. (EDPFY) Sellers Decreased By 41.94% Their Shorts

ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) had a decrease of 41.94% in short interest. EDPFY’s SI was 3,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 41.94% from 6,200 shares previously. With 8,600 avg volume, 0 days are for ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)’s short sellers to cover EDPFY’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $37.04. About 2,268 shares traded. EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Raymond James Trust decreased Waste Management Inc (WM) stake by 9.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James Trust sold 4,956 shares as Waste Management Inc (WM)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Raymond James Trust holds 46,635 shares with $4.85 million value, down from 51,591 last quarter. Waste Management Inc now has $50.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $118.01. About 1.18M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada. The company has market cap of $13.43 billion. The firm primarily generates electricity through coal, natural gas, nuclear, cogeneration, water, wind, sun, natural gas combined cycle, mini-hydro, biomass, and waste power plants. It has a 45.17 P/E ratio. It also generates solar photovoltaic energy in Portugal, Romania, and the United States.

Raymond James Trust increased Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) stake by 2,150 shares to 32,870 valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard (VB) stake by 2,751 shares and now owns 22,751 shares. Ishares (IJR) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Waste Management has $12000 highest and $103 lowest target. $109.67’s average target is -7.07% below currents $118.01 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 4.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63 million for 25.88 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.