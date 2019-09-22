Raymond James Trust Cut Its Holding in Crown Castle International (CCI) by $425,360; Guild Investment Management Continues to Hold Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 3,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 28,563 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72M, down from 31,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Crown Castle International Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $140.58. About 2.08 million shares traded or 13.83% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Guild Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 142.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc bought 496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 844 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60M, up from 348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Pay is Just the Ticket for London Theatre Direct!; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a candy-colored Echo and a version of Alexa that rewards politeness; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 02/05/2018 – Sangam Iyer: AMAZON MAKES FORMAL OFFER TO BUY 60% STAKE IN FLIPKART – CNBC-TV18, CITING SOURCES– RTRS $AMZN #Flipkart; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb has hired a former head of Amazon Prime to run its core business; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR FIRST MISSOURI FULFILLMENT CENTER TO BE LOCATED IN ST. PETERS; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect sales tax on its own inventory in 45 states and the District of Columbia; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices

Guild Investment Management Inc, which manages about $163.97M and $67.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 44,510 shares to 100,240 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Std Gold Etf Tr by 32,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,120 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,377 shares to 110,371 shares, valued at $15.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Total S.A. Sponsored Adrs (NYSE:TOT).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

