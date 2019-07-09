Raymond James Trust Cut Altria Group (MO) Stake; Last Week Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) Coverage

Raymond James Trust decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 5.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James Trust sold 5,952 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock rose 6.39%. The Raymond James Trust holds 111,920 shares with $6.43M value, down from 117,872 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $91.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 6.49 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months

Among 3 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Roper Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $316 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. Wells Fargo maintained Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Monday, February 4 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 4 by Robert W. Baird. See Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) latest ratings:

03/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Raymond James New Target: $370.0000 394.0000

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Raymond James New Target: $330 370.0000

03/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $316 New Target: $330 Maintain

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $316 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $342 New Target: $345 Maintain

04/02/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $285 New Target: $306 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.94% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $372.56. About 254,530 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold Roper Technologies, Inc. shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Ativo Capital Mgmt has invested 1.22% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 10,616 shares. 25,089 were reported by Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated. Mai Cap Mgmt invested in 0.12% or 6,839 shares. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Tci Wealth Advsr owns 136 shares. The California-based Guinness Atkinson Asset has invested 4.89% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Dorsey & Whitney Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,433 shares or 0.08% of the stock. American Grp Inc invested in 0.07% or 52,848 shares. Df Dent & Incorporated reported 554,688 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.04% or 959 shares. Nebraska-based Lincoln Ltd Com has invested 0.17% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Davis R M holds 140,065 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital Inc reported 3,851 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers L P has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Dividend NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Spot Market Truckload Volumes Disappoint in May – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “$925M acquisition of Roper Technologies’ subsidiary killed – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company has market cap of $38.69 billion. It operates in four divisions: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. It has a 35.31 P/E ratio. The firm offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $5.26 million activity. $2.66 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was sold by Stipancich John K on Tuesday, February 5. 4,000 shares were sold by Crisci Robert, worth $1.23 million on Tuesday, January 15. WALLMAN RICHARD F also bought $163,483 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares. On Tuesday, February 12 Conley Jason sold $1.54M worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 5,000 shares.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) 44% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Altria Group Inc (MO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Altria – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria: 6.3% Dividend Yield Is Not Enough – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04 billion for 11.26 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group had 9 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, January 22, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Thursday, March 21. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $65 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by RBC Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 74,411 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Mairs And Pwr Inc owns 4,288 shares. Sunbelt Securities holds 10,575 shares. Denali Ltd Co reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). First Heartland Consultants has 0.2% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 12,271 shares. Fulton Bank Na accumulated 0.33% or 82,355 shares. Bsw Wealth Partners holds 4,285 shares. R G Niederhoffer Capital Mgmt reported 6,400 shares. 73,020 were reported by D L Carlson Investment Inc. Homrich And Berg owns 0.08% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 28,272 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Ltd Co has 3,788 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mngmt holds 0.14% or 6,190 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd holds 0.05% or 1,180 shares. The Virginia-based Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). West Chester Cap Advisors holds 2.86% or 23,815 shares.