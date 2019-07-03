Raymond James Trust Boosted Sysco (SYY) Holding By $401,742; Valinor Management Has Raised Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position By $1.58 Million

Valinor Management Llc increased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 1.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valinor Management Llc acquired 8,470 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock rose 10.97%. The Valinor Management Llc holds 536,470 shares with $100.26 million value, up from 528,000 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $53.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $200.44. About 1.24M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation

Raymond James Trust increased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 6.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James Trust acquired 6,087 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock rose 11.08%. The Raymond James Trust holds 96,996 shares with $6.48 million value, up from 90,909 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $36.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $71.42. About 1.60 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. Shares for $858,097 were sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph. Shares for $94,117 were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew.

Valinor Management Llc decreased Broadcom Inc stake by 129,600 shares to 257,106 valued at $77.32M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) stake by 178,413 shares and now owns 170,403 shares. Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Norfolk Southern had 15 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $116 target in Monday, January 7 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, January 25. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern: Great Company, Expensive Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “May U.S. Rail Employment Levels Dropped. Will They Keep Falling? – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management has invested 0.27% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth holds 0.15% or 2,650 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt stated it has 395,750 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Chesley Taft And Associates Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Reynders Mcveigh Limited Liability Com has 0.17% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Focused Wealth Incorporated reported 1,447 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,728 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru Incorporated invested 0.23% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Adage Prtnrs Gp Ltd Llc reported 334,906 shares stake. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability owns 0.09% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,417 shares. Cornerstone stated it has 0.23% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Burns J W And Communication reported 1.49% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 2,555 are owned by Hemenway Trust Limited Liability Corp. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab stated it has 242,628 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On SYSCO Corporation (SYY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sysco Corporation Joins the Partnership for Food Safety Education – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sysco Raleigh To Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Newly Expanded Facility – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ford Motor Company (F) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the Deutsche Bank Access Global Consumer Conference 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $5.28 million activity. CHARLTON ROBERT S had sold 22,321 shares worth $1.47M. Libby Russell T. had sold 60,156 shares worth $3.81 million.

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco had 10 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 7. On Tuesday, June 4 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. On Wednesday, January 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. Buckingham Research maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) rating on Tuesday, May 7. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $8400 target.

Raymond James Trust decreased Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) stake by 1 shares to 6 valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 5,952 shares and now owns 111,920 shares. Hershey Foods Co (NYSE:HSY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 17 shares. Farmers Bankshares has 2,406 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ifrah Fincl reported 5,987 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Jacobs Ca stated it has 1.27% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 12,100 are held by Cibc Bancorporation Usa. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.1% or 107,572 shares. Hartford Inv Management Company accumulated 52,933 shares. Creative Planning invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation has 0.64% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 210,851 shares. 15,272 were accumulated by Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability Com. Pacific Mgmt Company has 1.87% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 2.19M shares. 7,811 are owned by Segall Bryant Hamill Lc. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.07% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 958,648 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company has 55,154 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.