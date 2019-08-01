Raymond James & Associates Increased Its Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) Holding by $591,542; Stonehill Capital Management Has Lifted Its P G & E Common (PCG) Stake

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp Common (PCG) by 1089% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 5.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 6.54 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.40 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.13. About 2.66 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – PG&E: POWER CHARGE INDIFFERENCE ADJUSTMENT NEEDS TO BE UPDATED; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) by 28.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 84,506 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 378,250 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, up from 293,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.92. About 176,645 shares traded or 99.17% up from the average. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 35,704 shares to 419,071 shares, valued at $31.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Lrg Cp Grwth Alphad (FTC) by 11,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,708 shares, and cut its stake in Dreyfus Mun Bd Infrstrctr Fd (DMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold PMM shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 5.40 million shares or 7.79% less from 5.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Ameriprise Inc has 195,465 shares for 0% of their portfolio. City Of London Investment Mgmt Limited invested in 0.05% or 97,606 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 20,000 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 50,000 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Moreover, City Holdings has 0% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 70,663 shares. Van Eck owns 223,762 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fincl Lc has 0% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 157,290 shares. Glovista has invested 0.24% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Macroview Investment Mngmt Limited reported 0.07% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 271,685 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 378,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 3,014 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $715 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchorage Grp Ltd Co has invested 14.9% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Numerixs Invest Tech Incorporated stated it has 203,948 shares. Incline Global Ltd Liability Company invested 1.64% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 46 are held by Valley Natl Advisers. Nokota Mngmt Lp accumulated 3.87 million shares. Macquarie Gru Limited holds 0.1% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 350,657 shares. Empyrean Cap Prtn Lp accumulated 1.00 million shares. Lenox Wealth Incorporated has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 55 shares. Kensico Management Corp has 1.02% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 2.90M shares. Lpl Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 2.93 million are owned by Rare. 133,059 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Ltd Co. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Kempen Capital Nv reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 931,800 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund.

