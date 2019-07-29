Raymond James & Associates Has Cut Logmein (LOGM) Holding By $1.61 Million; Stonecastle Financial (BANX) Sentiment Is 0.85

Raymond James & Associates decreased Logmein Inc (LOGM) stake by 20.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James & Associates sold 20,100 shares as Logmein Inc (LOGM)’s stock declined 18.64%. The Raymond James & Associates holds 78,328 shares with $6.27 million value, down from 98,428 last quarter. Logmein Inc now has $3.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $76.65. About 368,815 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Stonecastle Financial Corp (BANX) investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 11 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 13 sold and trimmed positions in Stonecastle Financial Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 1.64 million shares, up from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Stonecastle Financial Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 10 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Among 5 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. LogMeIn had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) rating on Friday, February 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $95 target. The rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 15 to “Perform”. The rating was downgraded by Needham on Friday, February 15 to “Hold”.

Raymond James & Associates increased Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGLT) stake by 5,880 shares to 17,922 valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ltc Pptys Inc (NYSE:LTC) stake by 36,664 shares and now owns 65,330 shares. Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Int Group has invested 0.03% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 88,195 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication, New York-based fund reported 211,222 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Strategic Global Ltd Liability Co has 2,577 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt holds 0.31% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 507,143 shares. Northern Tru has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Element Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). The Ohio-based Bartlett Com Lc has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 6,050 were reported by Oakbrook Investments Ltd Com. Nomura holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 19,415 shares. 72,967 were reported by Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 11,519 shares. Smith Asset Management Group Inc Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). The New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.12% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.38M for 18.43 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.92. About 5,688 shares traded. StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) has risen 1.66% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BANX News: 09/03/2018 StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 per Share for First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – StoneCastle Financial 1Q Net Asset Value $21.58/Share; 18/04/2018 – StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC Reports Record Asset and Account Levels

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. The company has market cap of $143.67 million. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. It has a 12.83 P/E ratio. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector.

Analysts await StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 5.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.4 per share. BANX’s profit will be $2.49M for 14.42 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by StoneCastle Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. holds 3.88% of its portfolio in StoneCastle Financial Corp. for 168,286 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 422,637 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oxbow Advisors Llc has 0.73% invested in the company for 281,207 shares. The Illinois-based Bard Associates Inc has invested 0.21% in the stock. Hilton Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 54,833 shares.