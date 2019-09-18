Raymond James & Associates Has Upped Its Pulte Group (PHM) Stake by $972,036; Stock Value Rose; Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) Share Price Rose While Smith Asset Management Group LP Lowered Stake by $674,212

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 51.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 31,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 92,695 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 61,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $34.79. About 2.22M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 8,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 270,359 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.98 million, down from 279,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Discover Financial Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $83.83. About 608,325 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.6 Billion as of March 31; 23/05/2018 – Discover Financial Services to Launch Innovation Program This Coming Fall at Northern Illinois University; 22/05/2018 – Discover Earns a Perfect 100 Score for LGBTQ Equality Five Years in a Row; 13/03/2018 – Discover Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – AlphaStreak Develops First Ever March Madness DFS Bracketology Tournament Contest; 20/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 22/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH FOURTH MAJOR INSURER TO PROTECT NEW YORK DRIVERS FROM UNFAIRLY DISCRIMINATORY AUTO; 11/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Tax notice to banks: DFS to seek relief, take up matter with revenue dept; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI CAN LAUNCH ZCASH TRADING IMMEDIATELY; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK CAN ACQUIRE 21ST CENTURY NATL INSURANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold DFS shares while 268 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 262.23 million shares or 2.08% less from 267.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions Financial owns 8,008 shares. Citigroup invested 0.06% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Sg Americas Securities Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 39,301 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 20,264 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 305 were accumulated by Alphamark Advisors Llc. Moreover, Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 2.08 million shares. Artemis Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 350,745 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 73,000 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Denali Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 141,556 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Pnc Inc reported 468,722 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Com holds 8,411 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Nordea Investment Management invested in 0.48% or 2.75 million shares.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 5,038 shares to 9,962 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 207,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Of The Most Used Business Credit Cards – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Why Are American Express’ Revenues 4x Discover’s Despite Both Having Similar Loan Balances? – Forbes” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.13M for 9.07 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 166 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 224.91 million shares or 0.65% more from 223.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 106,724 shares. Natixis holds 499,995 shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 193,200 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gulf State Bank (Uk) invested in 0.04% or 66,370 shares. Optimum Advisors reported 0.31% stake. 30,000 were accumulated by Bp Public Limited Company. Bbt Mngmt Limited holds 0.71% or 19,171 shares. Moreover, Magnetar Finance Lc has 0.01% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Moreover, Burney has 0.09% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Shell Asset Mgmt Co owns 12,933 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 189,200 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Btc Cap Management Incorporated reported 108,066 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 196,915 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Limited Company reported 182,708 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.