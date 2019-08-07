Raymond James & Associates Has Trimmed Its Oneok New (Call) (OKE) Holding; SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG NIESTETAL ORDINA (SMTGF) Shorts Down By 21.67%

Raymond James & Associates decreased Oneok Inc New (Call) (OKE) stake by 94.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James & Associates sold 499,435 shares as Oneok Inc New (Call) (OKE)’s stock rose 3.70%. The Raymond James & Associates holds 28,200 shares with $85,000 value, down from 527,635 last quarter. Oneok Inc New (Call) now has $28.84B valuation. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $66.58. About 988,885 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE

SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG NIESTETAL ORDINA (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) had a decrease of 21.67% in short interest. SMTGF’s SI was 100,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 21.67% from 127,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1001 days are for SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG NIESTETAL ORDINA (OTCMKTS:SMTGF)’s short sellers to cover SMTGF’s short positions. It closed at $25.95 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. ONEOK had 12 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold”. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 1 by Jefferies. Credit Suisse maintained ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $70 target. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, April 3.

Raymond James & Associates increased Janus Detroit Str Tr stake by 88,692 shares to 113,017 valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) stake by 233,742 shares and now owns 594,335 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 40,007 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 80,474 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. 3,103 were accumulated by Cutter And Brokerage. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.06% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Spirit Of America Management Corp New York reported 217,198 shares. Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.09% or 26,144 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 23,946 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Hilton Cap Lc holds 0.02% or 1,776 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Management holds 0.08% or 28,694 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.03% or 3,000 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 36,217 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.07% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 4,341 shares. Da Davidson & Company reported 32,257 shares stake. Weatherly Asset Lp owns 3,459 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and distributes photovoltaic inverters, transformers, choke coils, and monitoring and energy management systems for PV systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $867.23 million. It operates through Residential, Commercial, Utility, Service, and Other divisions. It has a 56.66 P/E ratio. The firm provides micro and single-phase string inverters under the Sunny Boy brand; three-phase inverters under the Sunny Tripower brand; module optimizers, and single and three phase string inverters under the SMA and Zeversolar brands; energy management solutions, and communication products and accessories; and storage systems, as well as technical solutions for PV systems in PV markets.

