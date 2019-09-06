Raymond James & Associates Boosted Its Ladder Cap (LADR) Position; Shorts at Pegasystems (PEGA) Lowered By 5.02%

Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) had a decrease of 5.02% in short interest. PEGA’s SI was 1.37M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.02% from 1.44M shares previously. With 325,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA)’s short sellers to cover PEGA’s short positions. The SI to Pegasystems Inc’s float is 3.87%. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $71.47. About 212,389 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 21/05/2018 – Pegasystems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Pegasystems; 16/05/2018 – Organizations that Fail to Adopt Agile Business Strategies Report 25 Percent Lower Satisfaction with Performance Across Key Bus; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 15/05/2018 – Pegasystems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 31C; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q EPS 15c; 16/05/2018 – ORGANIZATIONS THAT FAIL TO ADOPT AGILE BUSINESS STRATEGIES REPORT 25 PERCENT LOWER SATISFACTION WITH PERFORMANCE ACROSS KEY BUSINESS METRICS

Raymond James & Associates increased Ladder Cap Corp (LADR) stake by 1123.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James & Associates acquired 2.14M shares as Ladder Cap Corp (LADR)’s stock declined 1.69%. The Raymond James & Associates holds 2.33M shares with $39.63 million value, up from 190,220 last quarter. Ladder Cap Corp now has $2.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.07. About 560,006 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 7.43% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 17/04/2018 – RELATED IS SAID TO WEIGH AN ACTIVIST TAKEOVER OF LADDER CAPITAL; 17/04/2018 – Billionaire Ross’s Related Cos. Withdraws Bid for Ladder Capital; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q EPS 53c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ladder Capital Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LADR); 17/04/2018 – RELATED REAL ESTATE FUND – DETERMINED NOT TO PURSUE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH LADDER CAPITAL AT THIS TIME, WITHDRAWING PROPOSAL TO BUY LADDER CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q Net $67.8M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Ladder Capital; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys Into Ladder Capital Class A; 18/04/2018 – Related Is Said to Weigh an Activist Takeover of Ladder’s Board; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Related weighs takeover after being rebuffed to buy Ladder Capital – Bloomberg

Pegasystems, Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and software applications for marketing, sales, service, and activities in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.55 billion. It provides Pega Platform, a platform that enables clients to build enterprise applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers customer relationship management applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer experiences across inbound and outbound channels; Pega sales automation applications to automate and manage the sales process from prospecting to product fulfillment; Pega customer service applications to contact center desktop, case management for customer service, mobile field service, digital, self-service, and industry specific processes and data models; and activities applications to support exceptions and investigations, order fulfillment, claims processing, insurance underwriting, and product development, as well as risk, fraud, and compliance management.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Pegasystems Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Luxor Cap Grp L P invested in 6.22% or 2.86 million shares. The Arizona-based Papp L Roy And Associates has invested 0.41% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Timessquare Capital Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 700,975 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Com reported 18,111 shares. Gru stated it has 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 233,021 shares. Ranger Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 4.54% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 965,718 shares. Northern Tru Corp has 309,142 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 4,387 shares. 10,981 are owned by Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Com. Raymond James & invested in 14,912 shares. Diker Mngmt Llc has invested 2.97% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Zebra Cap Limited Com has invested 0.14% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Parametrica holds 4,652 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold LADR shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 56.81 million shares or 2.55% less from 58.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Invesco Limited holds 406,420 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). First Tru LP accumulated 436,580 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 58,730 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 505,141 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). First Allied Advisory holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 55,692 shares. Optimum Advisors reported 3,619 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell And Assocs holds 0.04% or 2,263 shares. Amer Century Cos Inc holds 0.01% or 299,031 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 90,791 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Nordea Inv Management Ab holds 0.01% or 312,130 shares in its portfolio. 202 are owned by Focused Wealth Management.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $49,678 activity. Shares for $25,648 were bought by McCormack Pamela.

