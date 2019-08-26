Raymond James & Associates Upped Ericsson (ERIC) Stake; Shorts at GLANCE TECHNOLOGIES ORDINARY SHARES (GLNNF) Lowered By 80.46%

Raymond James & Associates increased Ericsson (ERIC) stake by 43.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James & Associates acquired 44,778 shares as Ericsson (ERIC)’s stock declined 11.12%. The Raymond James & Associates holds 146,667 shares with $1.35M value, up from 101,889 last quarter. Ericsson now has $26.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.06. About 674,497 shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

GLANCE TECHNOLOGIES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GLNNF) had a decrease of 80.46% in short interest. GLNNF’s SI was 8,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 80.46% from 43,500 shares previously. The stock decreased 8.92% or $0.0043 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0439. About 3,300 shares traded. Glance Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNNF) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Raymond James & Associates decreased Ishares Tr (HEZU) stake by 14,350 shares to 97,324 valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) stake by 34,545 shares and now owns 55,256 shares. Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) was reduced too.

Glance Technologies Inc., a financial technology company, develops and operates mobile payment processing software and smart-phone applications. The company has market cap of $5.87 million. It offers Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that consists of proprietary technology, including user apps available for free downloads in IOS and Android formats, a merchant manager apps, and technology hosting environment with anti-fraud technology and payment processing. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers in-app marketing, social media marketing, customer feedback, in-merchant messaging, and custom rewards programs to a network of merchants and consumers.