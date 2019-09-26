Raymond James & Associates Has Upped Wintrust Finl (WTFC) Holding by $1.46 Million; Share Price Declined; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While Newman Dignan & Sheerar Has Boosted Its Holding

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) by 46.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 19,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% . The institutional investor held 62,954 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61M, up from 42,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Wintrust Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.94. About 51,795 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Wintrust Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTFC); 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans To Acquire Delaware Place Bank; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $310.8M, EST. $301.4M; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 60.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc bought 248 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $33.33 during the last trading session, reaching $1735. About 1.75 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/05/2018 – Mpls Star-Trib: Amazon’s finance ambitions are drawing attention from the Fed; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Announces New Tucson Fulfillment Center; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PERSONALIZED MEDIA v. AMAZON.COM, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1441 – 2018-03-13; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal; 02/04/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon for Hurting U.S. Post Office (Audio); 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 19/03/2018 – EMDT: Amazon Is Building an All-Star Health Tech Team; 22/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 54,683 are owned by Bluestein R H And. Saratoga Rech And Inv Management invested in 121 shares. Tortoise Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.1% or 206 shares. New York-based Epoch Inv Prtnrs has invested 0.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Victory Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winfield reported 6,604 shares. Conning has 6,475 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Pointstate Ltd Partnership has 3.91% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meritage Portfolio Management reported 3.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capital Rech Glob Investors invested in 4.11M shares or 2.47% of the stock. Smith Asset LP holds 3.09% or 48,799 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation holds 151,932 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt has 1.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ing Groep Nv reported 4.24% stake. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd has 1,400 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $69.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Amt Free Mun Cr Inc F (NVG) by 40,262 shares to 236,643 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 178,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold WTFC shares while 91 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.68 million shares or 1.31% less from 48.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Utah Retirement reported 10,554 shares. Dupont Cap accumulated 5,512 shares. 1,088 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And Co. South Dakota Council reported 30,800 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Mesirow Fin Inv Mgmt has invested 1.24% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Quantitative Invest Lc reported 8,904 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Johnson Invest Counsel Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 54,536 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc stated it has 291,851 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,411 shares stake. Brookstone Cap accumulated 2,955 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since July 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,989 activity.