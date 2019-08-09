Raymond James Reiterates Avnet (AVT) As “Strong Buy”; Has Price Target Of $50.0000; Tupperware Brands (TUP) Has 1.13 Sentiment

Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 119 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 105 cut down and sold holdings in Tupperware Brands Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 38.64 million shares, up from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Tupperware Brands Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 63 Increased: 66 New Position: 53.

In a note released on Friday morning, Avnet (NYSE:AVT) stock had its “Strong Buy” Rating kept by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $50.0000 target price on company. Raymond James’s target gives a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s close price.

Avnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.63 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. It has a 18.28 P/E ratio. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories worldwide. The company has market cap of $755.42 million. The firm engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go clients under the Tupperware brand name. It has a 5.73 P/E ratio. It also makes and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, Fuller, BeautiControl, Armand Dupree, Fuller Cosmetics, Del Baul de la Abuela, Natural Forte, Fuller Royal Jelly, Nutri-Rich, NC Express, and Nuvo brands.

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 29.67% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TUP’s profit will be $31.19 million for 6.05 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.69% negative EPS growth.

