Raymond James Reiterates a “Outperform” Rating on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) and $65.0000 Target; Checchi Capital Advisers Has Trimmed Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake

In an analyst note revealed to clients and investors on Friday morning, Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) stock had its “Outperform” Rating reiterated by equity analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $65.0000 PT on firm. Raymond James’s target means a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s current stock price.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.38 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Texas Capital Bancshares has $71.5000 highest and $62 lowest target. $65.83’s average target is 13.99% above currents $57.75 stock price. Texas Capital Bancshares had 5 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Stephens. UBS maintained Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.54 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.65 per share. TCBI’s profit will be $77.47M for 9.38 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 46.41 million shares or 2.98% less from 47.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Comml Bank reported 2,575 shares stake. Clearbridge Invs Llc holds 0% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) or 25,033 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 0.67% or 973,451 shares in its portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Lc accumulated 0.02% or 97,270 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company reported 9,615 shares. Profund Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Parkside Retail Bank reported 22 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 1.85M shares. Natixis L P has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Fmr Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Eagle Boston Investment Mgmt accumulated 28,049 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Company reported 5,950 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). 2,661 were accumulated by Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 37,900 shares.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking services and products for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. The company has market cap of $2.91 billion. It offers business deposit services and products, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 9.42 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans for general corporate purposes comprising financing for working capital, internal growth, and acquisitions, as well as financing for business insurance premiums; real estate term and construction loans; mortgage finance lending; mortgage correspondent aggregation; equipment leasing; and letters of credit.

The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.75. About 247,346 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500.