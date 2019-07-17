Raymond James Reaffirmed CSX – Common Stock (CSX) As Outperform; Has TP Of $81.0000; Avista (AVA)’s Sentiment Is 1.55

Avista Corp (AVA) investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.57, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 115 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 74 sold and decreased their stakes in Avista Corp. The funds in our database reported: 47.92 million shares, up from 46.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Avista Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 47 Increased: 73 New Position: 42.

Raymond James currently has a $81.0000 price target on the $64.37 billion market cap company or 1.82% upside potential. In analysts report sent to investors on Wednesday, 17 July, CSX Corporation – Common Stock (NYSE:CSX) stock had its Outperform Rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $64.37 billion. The firm offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It has a 19.15 P/E ratio. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX Corporation shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 0.22% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 3.19 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.01% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Private Ocean Lc holds 0% or 203 shares in its portfolio. Trb Advsr Lp reported 0.34% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Ledyard Natl Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 5,027 shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na has invested 0.02% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 11,053 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 6.35M shares. Amg Natl Trust Commercial Bank holds 4,392 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group owns 0.03% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 244,960 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 32,000 shares. Guardian Advsr L P reported 2,800 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 5,336 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 395,954 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Icon Advisers Incorporated owns 33,000 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CSX Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LNC, TGT, CSX – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CSX (CSX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Could Drive CSX Up and Out of Its Trading Range – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 16, 2019 : CSX, CTAS, UAL, FNF, SGEN, PNFP, IBKR, HWC, FULT, HOPE, UBNK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $304.58 million activity. $125.49 million worth of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) was sold by Mantle Ridge LP.

The stock increased 1.34% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $79.55. About 8.63M shares traded or 121.47% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 18/04/2018 – CSX Is Back on Track — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SAYS EXPORT COAL VOLUME COULD REACH 40 MLN TONS IN ’18; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 29/05/2018 – CSX at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65

Among 10 analysts covering CSX (NYSE:CSX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CSX has $93 highest and $57 lowest target. $80.30’s average target is 0.94% above currents $79.55 stock price. CSX had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Wednesday, April 17. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8700 target in Wednesday, June 12 report. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4. UBS downgraded CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) on Friday, April 5 to “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $78 target. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. The company has market cap of $3.00 billion. It operates in two divisions, Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. It has a 15.19 P/E ratio. The Avista Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity, as well as distributes natural gas in eastern Washington, northern Idaho, northeastern and southwestern Oregon, and Montana.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc holds 3.28% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation for 237,046 shares. Bruce & Co. Inc. owns 254,500 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Richard C. Young & Co. Ltd. has 1% invested in the company for 128,771 shares. The Massachusetts-based Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc has invested 0.93% in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 664,717 shares.

More notable recent Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Avista reaches partial settlement in Oregon rate case – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Avista Files Annual Rate Adjustments in Idaho – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Jeff Philipps Appointed to Avista Corp. Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Avista Corp. Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Announced – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

The stock increased 0.82% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.57. About 450,801 shares traded or 1.47% up from the average. Avista Corporation (AVA) has declined 18.93% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 02/05/2018 – Avista Sees 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.10; 21/03/2018 – AVISTA COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 27/03/2018 – Washington UTC: Settlement reached in Avista/Hydro One merger case; 21/05/2018 – CFIUS Completes Its Review of the Proposed Merger of Hydro One and Avista; 21/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD- CFIUS COMPLETED REVIEW OF PROPOSED MERGER WITH AVISTA AND CONCLUDED NO UNRESOLVED NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS WITH RESPECT TO DEAL; 13/04/2018 – AVISTA CORP SAYS NO COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH TRANSACTION WILL BE RECOVERED FROM AVISTA OR HYDRO ONE CUSTOMERS; 18/05/2018 – Avista Corp. Expects to Confirm Earnings Guidance for 2018 — Filing; 06/03/2018 – Veristor Presented with Nexsan 2017 Partner of the Year Award; 06/04/2018 – Avista, Hydro One Receive Antitrust Clearance for Proposed Merge; 02/05/2018 – Avista Capital Partners to Acquire Kramer Laboratories, Inc

Analysts await Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.39 per share. AVA’s profit will be $21.70 million for 34.52 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Avista Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.54% negative EPS growth.