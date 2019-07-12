Raymond James & Associates Trimmed Its Stake in Parsley Energy (PE) by $609,444; Polaris Capital Management Holding In Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Was Lifted

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 12,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 448,879 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.36M, up from 436,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $102.9. About 239,780 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 04/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnos; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of EPS $5.42-EPS $5.62; 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Adds Helen Torley to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 09/03/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 16.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 32,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,791 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 191,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.17. About 1.18 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 34,400 shares to 278,400 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,020 shares, and cut its stake in Wesco International Inc (NYSE:WCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heartland Advsrs reported 130,398 shares. Moreover, Hartford has 0.04% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 15,304 shares. Waters Parkerson Company Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 3,750 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Cap Limited Liability Company invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Miller Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.16% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Financial Bank Of America De holds 1.98M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Com Ny invested in 0.02% or 2,325 shares. The Colorado-based Ghp Advisors has invested 0.15% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). 4,000 were reported by Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Incorporated. Charles Schwab Investment Inc reported 0.04% stake. Finance Advisers Llc holds 21,439 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsrs holds 800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id reported 4,050 shares stake. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 141,148 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Limited Co, a Washington-based fund reported 544,354 shares. Ranger Invest Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Serv Automobile Association reported 813,240 shares stake. 30,133 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 134,393 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Parkside Finance Commercial Bank & owns 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 42 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 60,921 shares. Janney Capital Limited Com reported 16,631 shares stake. Moreover, Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.03% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 30,802 shares. Regions has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Nokomis Limited Liability reported 1.95% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 306,386 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Jennison Associates Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 5.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PE’s profit will be $119.31 million for 12.28 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.18% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.