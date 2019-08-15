Raymond James & Associates Has Boosted Position in Matador Res Co (MTDR); Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Trimmed Its Stake in Anthem (ANTM) by $638,575 as Valuation Rose

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $271.8. About 218,661 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Matador Res Co (MTDR) by 20.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 24,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 143,954 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 119,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Matador Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 482,736 shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information; 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C; 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.04 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets (FEM) by 23,115 shares to 108,535 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse All World Ex U (VEU) by 15,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $546,138 activity. 1,500 shares valued at $22,365 were bought by Lancaster David E on Wednesday, August 7. 1,000 shares were bought by Adams Craig N, worth $16,000 on Wednesday, June 5. Another trade for 3,650 shares valued at $54,933 was made by POSNER DAVID M. on Thursday, August 8. STEWART KENNETH L. had bought 5,000 shares worth $88,800 on Friday, May 24. 8,000 shares valued at $120,400 were bought by Foran Joseph Wm on Monday, August 5. Shares for $30,680 were bought by Robinson Bradley M on Friday, August 9.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 7,578 shares to 322,266 shares, valued at $22.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Indexiq Etf Tr (MNA) by 21,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 680,113 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.65 million were accumulated by Northern Trust Corp. Old West Invest Mngmt Lc reported 116,619 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 698,057 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt Inc owns 472,187 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 26,832 shares. Captrust Fincl reported 244 shares. Tygh Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 139,170 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.24% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 72,750 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 0.02% or 218,414 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Shine Investment Advisory Serv Inc invested in 187 shares or 0% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 15,873 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru accumulated 4.92 million shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR).