Raymond James & Associates Has Upped Cameco (CCJ) Position by $739,959 as Shares Declined; Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Share Price Rose While Knighthead Capital Management Has Increased Holding

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 44.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 67,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 218,695 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 151,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 4.48M shares traded or 91.73% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500.

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 341.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 1.71M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.21 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 3.82M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 559,099 shares to 28,400 shares, valued at $68,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 13,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,234 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% or 75,770 shares in its portfolio. 53,617 were reported by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated stated it has 3.66 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,162 shares. Oz Management Limited Partnership owns 112,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 265 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Financial Incorporated has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.03% or 893,343 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1.04M shares. Lonestar Cap Mgmt Limited owns 220,000 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Northern Tru Corporation owns 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1.27 million shares. Franklin Res owns 409,760 shares. Nokota Mngmt LP holds 2.09% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 3.87M shares.