Raymond James & Associates Has Lowered Its Iberiabank (IBKC) Position by $356,136 as Shares Declined; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Raised United Technologies (UTX) Stake

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04 million, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $128.61. About 2.56 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 33.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 5,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 10,019 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $718,000, down from 15,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $72.36. About 183,661 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK – ANNOUNCED DECLARATION OF QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHARE; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: 22 Branches to Be Closed or Consolidated Are Incremental to Branch Consolidations Already Planned; 23/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co; 23/04/2018 – DJ IBERIABANK Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBKC); 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REPORTS 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Raises Quarter Dividend to 38c Vs. 37c; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK WILL CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCHES IN 2Q, 3Q; 19/04/2018 – Correct: Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for Core EPS Growth Above 10%; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK – TOTAL COST OF BRANCH CONSOLIDATIONS EXPECTED TO BE EARNED BACK THROUGH NON-INTEREST EXPENSE REDUCTIONS WITHIN 2-YEAR PERIOD; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS 2020 GOAL OF CORE EPS GROWTH

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21 billion and $6.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 78,089 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $1.32B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 40,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.03M shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Barrons.com published: “What United Technologies Stock Will Be Worth After Its Transformation – Barron’s” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 23,051 shares to 46,824 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,464 shares, and has risen its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (NYSE:BGS).

Analysts await IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 2.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.74 per share. IBKC’s profit will be $97.42M for 10.11 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by IBERIABANK Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.28% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.20 million activity. On Tuesday, May 28 KOERNER JOHN E III bought $972,530 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) or 13,000 shares. The insider MACKIE HADDON SPURGEON JR sold $76,290. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $75,250 was bought by Maples Ricky E.