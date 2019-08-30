Raymond James & Associates Decreased Holding in Paylocity Hldg (PCTY) as Share Value Rose; Orrstown Financial Services Position In Netflix Com (NFLX) Was Raised

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 151.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 1,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,718 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $612,000, up from 683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $291.6. About 2.12M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/03/2018 – Netflix is proceeding with caution to make the show economically viable without compromising the production costs and newsgathering operation; 15/03/2018 – Washington Times: Netflix now plans to carry news, poised to shape current affairs for 118 million subscribers; 17/04/2018 – Wild, wild Netflix This is […]; 07/03/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix CEO sees $15 bln in subscriber fees this year – Nikkei; 24/05/2018 – Adyen is a Dutch company that processes payments for Airbnb, Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 29/03/2018 – Technology is set to finish the first few months of the year ahead of its peers, with Netflix emerging as the third-best performer in the S&P 500; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Tops Revenue and Subscriber Estimates (Video)

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $65.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pivotal Software Inc by 80,456 shares to 172,259 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 1.18M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Japan Smaller Captlztn Fd In (JOF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold PCTY shares while 58 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 2.18% more from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has 80,715 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited reported 0.05% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Citadel Ltd Llc holds 135,077 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited holds 20,624 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company invested in 11,582 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bb&T Secs owns 9,355 shares. 61,900 were accumulated by Limited Liability Company. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 314,015 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp accumulated 0.02% or 20,522 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc holds 897,209 shares. Mackay Shields Llc reported 19,600 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 38,584 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Davenport & Comm holds 0% or 2,553 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 29,568 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Commerce invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dowling Yahnke stated it has 8,462 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 2,176 are held by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Maplelane Llc reported 5.46% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.49% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sandy Spring Bancorporation has 1,617 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 42,626 shares. Parkwood Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.2% or 17,147 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 597 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.04% or 72,729 shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Llc accumulated 25,468 shares. Guild Inv Management owns 750 shares. Tuttle Tactical holds 2.77% or 27,536 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Allstate holds 0.29% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 30,429 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) by 2,458 shares to 324 shares, valued at $43,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc Com by 9,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,270 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC).