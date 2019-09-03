Raymond James & Associates Has Decreased By $415,555 Its Ring Energy (REI) Stake; Oge Energy (OGE) Has 1.47 Sentiment

Oge Energy Corp (OGE) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 175 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 119 reduced and sold their holdings in Oge Energy Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 132.15 million shares, down from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Oge Energy Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 100 Increased: 120 New Position: 55.

Raymond James & Associates decreased Ring Energy Inc (REI) stake by 36.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James & Associates sold 83,111 shares as Ring Energy Inc (REI)’s stock declined 51.49%. The Raymond James & Associates holds 144,629 shares with $849,000 value, down from 227,740 last quarter. Ring Energy Inc now has $99.00M valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.46. About 2.09 million shares traded or 106.94% up from the average. Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REI) has declined 80.13% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.13% the S&P500. Some Historical REI News: 08/05/2018 – Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys 1.2% of Ring Energy; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Oil and Gas Rev $23.3; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy, Inc. Releases First Quarter 2018 Operations Update; 08/05/2018 – Ring Energy 1Q EPS 10c; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy On Track to Drill 60 New Horizontal Wells This Year; 09/05/2018 – Peter B Cannell & Company Buys New 3.2% Position in Ring Energy; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy Releases 1Q 2018 Ops Update; 23/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 Ring Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 8c

Analysts await Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 28.57% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.14 per share. REI’s profit will be $6.78M for 3.65 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Ring Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.

Raymond James & Associates increased Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) stake by 140,365 shares to 193,380 valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) stake by 54,167 shares and now owns 136,195 shares. Ishares Tr (EUFN) was raised too.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services well-known provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company has market cap of $8.52 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. It has a 21.22 P/E ratio. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.87. About 1.26 million shares traded or 22.06% up from the average. OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Rev $492.7M; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast

John G Ullman & Associates Inc holds 2.29% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. for 293,703 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc owns 102,589 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co has 1.49% invested in the company for 2.30 million shares. The Michigan-based Northpointe Capital Llc has invested 1.16% in the stock. Vantage Investment Partners Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 254,270 shares.