Raymond James & Associates Lowered Its Position in American Express Co (AXP) as Share Value Rose; Microchiptechnology (MCHP) Share Value Declined While M Kraus & Company Boosted Holding

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 60,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 693,941 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.85 million, down from 754,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $117.75. About 3.04 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

M Kraus & Company increased its stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Kraus & Company bought 5,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 42,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 36,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Kraus & Company who had been investing in Microchiptechnology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.35. About 1.85 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR A $3.0 BLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – Microsemi/Microchip Being Reviewed Under Mofcom Simple Procedure; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – EXPECTED THAT WITH SUCH NET PROCEEDS TO BE RELEASED TO FINANCE CONSUMMATION OF ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI CORPORATION; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 61.5%-62%; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech: On Schedule to Close Microsemi Acquisition Sometime During June; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP RESTATED PACT PROVIDES FOR LOAN FACILITY $3.8B; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS MOFCOM REVIEW OF PURCHASE OF MICRO; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON REPORTS OF MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL – “CANNOT CONFIRM TODAY’S REPORT IN THE PRESS THAT CHINA’S MOFCOM HAS CLEARED” DEAL; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Seem More Optimistic As Trade, Bond Market Worries Ease – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.15 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 134,469 shares to 908,238 shares, valued at $24.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CLY) by 16,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Pgim Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Mngmt invested 0.99% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 0.55% or 5.71M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc stated it has 0.32% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 9,413 are owned by Intrust Bankshares Na. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Lourd Llc owns 19,791 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.62% or 1.54M shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.22% or 2,852 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 18,812 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited holds 1.3% or 16,400 shares. Hudock Capital Group Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.04% or 1,155 shares in its portfolio. Budros Ruhlin And Roe holds 1.57% or 13,226 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Incorporated accumulated 733,904 shares. Hl Fincl Svcs owns 28,874 shares.