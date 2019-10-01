Raymond James & Associates Has Lowered Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Stake; Mexco Energy (MXC) Has 1 Sentiment

Mexco Energy Corp (MXC) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.67, from 0.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 2 funds increased and started new positions, while 2 sold and decreased their stock positions in Mexco Energy Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 18,363 shares, down from 90,688 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Mexco Energy Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 2.

Raymond James & Associates decreased Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) stake by 47.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Raymond James & Associates sold 8,205 shares as Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR)’s stock rose 25.76%. The Raymond James & Associates holds 8,973 shares with $897,000 value, down from 17,178 last quarter. Genesee & Wyo Inc now has $6.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $110.68. About 302,888 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018; 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US

The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.0013 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9887. About 458 shares traded. Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) has declined 25.00% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.14 million. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 31, 2017, the companyÂ’s total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mexco Energy Corporation for 743 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc owns 12,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in the company for 600 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,997 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold GWR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 46.90 million shares or 1.43% less from 47.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 292,106 were accumulated by Bank Of America Corporation De. Fred Alger Management invested in 339 shares. Ameriprise Inc has 155,382 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt accumulated 363,694 shares. 6,700 are held by Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus. The Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Lc has invested 0.02% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Northern Tru Corporation invested in 503,739 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2,752 were reported by Fdx Advsrs. Hightower Advsr Ltd owns 30,959 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 14,400 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Riverhead Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,057 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi reported 6,000 shares. Fund stated it has 12,300 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 14,939 shares. Vanguard holds 5.21 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Raymond James & Associates increased Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) stake by 4,040 shares to 107,017 valued at $15.98 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (HYG) stake by 6,114 shares and now owns 140,917 shares. Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) was raised too.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49 million for 21.45 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.