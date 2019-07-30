Raymond James & Associates Increased Position in Seaspan (SSW) by $615,648; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Stake in Csx (CSX) Decreased by $719,354

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Seaspan Corp (SSW) by 27.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 76,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,050 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, up from 282,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Seaspan Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.13. About 170,813 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 9.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 14/03/2018 – Seaspan to Take Over Shipping Vessels From Carlyle, Others in $450 Million Deal; 02/05/2018 – SEASPAN 1Q VESSEL UTILIZATION 96.8%; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – IMPLIED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF GCI INCLUDES ASSUMED THIRD PARTY NET DEBT OF ABOUT $1.0 BLN & $140 MLN OF FUTURE VESSEL PAYMENTS; 20/04/2018 – The Carlyle Group L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In Seaspan; 31/05/2018 – Fairfax Financial Invests $500 Million in Seaspan (Video); 09/05/2018 – Seaspan Accepts Delivery of 10000 TEU SAVER Containership; 31/05/2018 – Fairfax CEO Watsa Doubles His Investment in Seaspan (Video); 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – RYAN COURSON WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – Seaspan 4Q Net $67.7M; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Closes on a $100M Secured Credit Facility From Citi

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 9,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,416 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31M, down from 134,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $69.82. About 1.87M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 10/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPER RATIO 63.7%; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $65.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 11,351 shares to 7,316 shares, valued at $488,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYF) by 15,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,284 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

More notable recent Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Seaspan Corporation’s (NYSE:SSW) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Seaspan’s Earnings Skyrocket Thanks to a Contract Modification – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Seaspan Continues Its March Northward – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Seaspan’s Compelling New 8% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Seaspan Corporation (SSW) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.10M for 17.28 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Incorporated reported 15,366 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Icon Advisers reported 0.25% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 121,770 were reported by Cibc Asset Management. Homrich And Berg holds 0.03% or 8,241 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.81% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Philadelphia Trust holds 0.07% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 9,844 shares. De Burlo Grp reported 132,500 shares or 2% of all its holdings. Intrust Natl Bank Na accumulated 4,348 shares. Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv holds 0% or 45,609 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtn Limited Com has invested 0.14% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 0.1% or 5,336 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.2% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) stated it has 9,396 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Putnam Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13,588 shares to 108,837 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 17,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).