Raymond James & Associates Upped Lennox Intl (LII) Position by $538,450; Medifast (MED) Stock Price Declined While Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Trimmed by $1.35 Million Its Holding

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 31.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 10,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The institutional investor held 22,834 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, down from 33,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $106.29. About 168,717 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY EPS $3.15-EPS $3.25; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director; 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To Rev $385M-$395M

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 9.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 1,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 22,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.13 million, up from 20,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $237.12. About 228,250 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Net $37.9M; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Is Raising Its 2020 Margin Target for the Refrigeration Segment From 12-14% to a New Range of 14-16%; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Cuts 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $8.79-EPS $9.39; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $69.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 7,135 shares to 114,545 shares, valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) by 45,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,341 shares, and cut its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Invs (NYSE:HQL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold LII shares while 116 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 26.46 million shares or 2.78% less from 27.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 34,255 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability reported 884 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 72 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.15% or 248,025 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone holds 0% or 16 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 18,006 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 102,876 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 6,600 shares. Korea, Korea-based fund reported 5,600 shares. Pictet Asset Management reported 41,150 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 3,700 shares. Franklin reported 4,658 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.13% stake. Mason Street Limited Liability Co reported 0.11% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). National Pension Serv owns 1,903 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold MED shares while 67 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 12.29 million shares or 8.50% more from 11.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of America De reported 59,216 shares. Seizert Prtn Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 24,111 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 31,335 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Moreover, Alps Advsrs has 0% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 8,075 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 14,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 26,242 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Paloma Mgmt holds 4,044 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 1,772 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% stake. Advsrs Preferred Lc invested in 396 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Com holds 0.14% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) or 24,916 shares.

Analysts await Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MED’s profit will be $15.74 million for 19.98 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual earnings per share reported by Medifast, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% negative EPS growth.