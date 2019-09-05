Raymond James Maintains a “Outperform” Rating on ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) and $12.0000 Target; Sterling Capital Management Has Cut Its First Midwest Bancorp Inc/Il (FMBI) Stake

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased First Midwest Bancorp Inc/Il (FMBI) stake by 7.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 60,000 shares as First Midwest Bancorp Inc/Il (FMBI)’s stock rose 3.10%. The Sterling Capital Management Llc holds 794,650 shares with $16.26 million value, down from 854,650 last quarter. First Midwest Bancorp Inc/Il now has $2.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.69. About 324,559 shares traded. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has declined 19.08% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBI News: 19/04/2018 DJ First Midwest Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMBI); 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP – “DELIVERING EXCELLENCE” INITIATIVE ALSO INCLUDES CONSOLIDATION OR CLOSING OF 19 LOCATIONS ACROSS COMPANY’S FOOTPRINT; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP – INITIATIVE ALSO INCLUDES ORGANIZATIONAL REALIGNMENTS RESULTING IN AN APPROXIMATELY 7% NET REDUCTION IN TOTAL WORKFORCE; 03/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 38C; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 26/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC FMBI.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $26

They currently have a $12.0000 target price per share on ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI). Raymond James’s target would suggest a potential upside of 53.26% from the company’s last stock price. This was revealed in an analyst report on Wednesday morning.

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased Ss&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) stake by 33,890 shares to 81,770 valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 5,203 shares and now owns 203,193 shares. Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) was raised too.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $50,275 activity. On Friday, May 17 the insider Van Arsdell Stephen C bought $50,275.

Analysts await First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. FMBI’s profit will be $55.24 million for 9.35 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold FMBI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 85.81 million shares or 0.74% less from 86.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 1.29M shares. Salzhauer Michael accumulated 19,085 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 138,508 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership has 0% invested in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) for 498 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 5,976 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 21,361 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Investments holds 0.01% or 87,080 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru invested in 410 shares or 0% of the stock. Numerixs Inc has invested 0.01% in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) for 43,922 shares. Omers Administration reported 33,600 shares. Tudor Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 15,788 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon holds 1.66M shares. Skyline Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 569,942 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.02% in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Analysts await ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ANGI’s profit will be $20.30M for 48.94 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ANGI Homeservices Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

