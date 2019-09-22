Raymond James & Associates Holding in Orbcomm (ORBC) Cut as Stock Declined; J Goldman & Company LP Has Boosted Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) as Market Valuation Declined

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Orbcomm Inc (ORBC) by 37.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 70,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 116,158 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $842,000, down from 187,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Orbcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $413.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 651,597 shares traded. ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) has declined 38.45% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBC News: 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 25/04/2018 – ORBCOMM and Maerospace Extend AIS Contract with Government of Canada; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q REV. $68.0M; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q Rev $68M; 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM NAMED CONSTANTINE MILCOS INTERIM CFO; 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM SAYS CONSTANTINE ‘DEAN’ MILCOS APPOINTED AS INTERIM CFO EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – ORBCOMM Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 06/04/2018 – ORBCOMM Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 05/04/2018 – ORBCOMM Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – Clearbridge Buys New 1.6% Position in Orbcomm

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 831.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 83,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 93,136 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.29M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $111.68. About 867,579 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line

More notable recent ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alan Ritchey Selects ORBCOMM’s In-Cab and Trailer Monitoring Solutions for Fleet Management – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ORBCOMM (ORBC) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.2% – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ORBCOMM and Kordia Extend AIS Contract With Australian Maritime Safety Authority – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Since September 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $78,705 activity.

Analysts await ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by ORBCOMM Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

