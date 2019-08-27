Raymond James & Associates Position in Credit Suisse Group (CS) Has Decreased as Stock Price Declined; Investment House Stake in Constellation Brands Inv (STZ) Has Lifted by $1.30 Million as Market Value Declined

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inv (STZ) by 42.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 7,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 24,840 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, up from 17,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $202.44. About 1.06 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 64.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 175,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The institutional investor held 98,383 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 273,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.41. About 1.88 million shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 24/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Jun 15; 26/04/2018 – Finews.asia: UBS Set to Deny Credit Suisse in Pay Vote; 14/03/2018 – LAWSUIT ACCUSES CREDIT SUISSE OF MANIPULATING THE ETNS BY LIQUIDATING ITS HOLDINGS IN VARIOUS FINANCIAL PRODUCTS TO AVOID A LOSS; 26/03/2018 – FINISH LINE INC FINL.O : CREDIT SUISSE REVISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO SAYS BACKOFFICE COLLABORATION ‘A VALID IDEA’; 09/04/2018 – ONEX ONEX.TO MANDATES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N , CREDIT SUISSE CSGN.S AND BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N AS GLOBAL COORDINATORS OF SIG COMBIBLOC IPO; 16/03/2018 – XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 1368.HK : CREDIT SUISSE LIFTS TARGET PRICE TO HK$3.50 FROM HK$3.20; RATING NEUTRAL; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO SAYS NEW ASSET GROWTH IS QUITE VOLATILE; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: CREDIT SUISSE: 1Q APAC MARKETS REV. +19% Y/Y IN USD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Mgmt Incorporated owns 64,174 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Hl Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 38,550 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company owns 0.22% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 5,736 shares. Jefferies Fincl Group reported 7,977 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Gluskin Sheff And Associates, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 180,943 shares. Skylands Limited Company accumulated 4,650 shares. Miller Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 6,000 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. The Connecticut-based Kensico Mgmt Corporation has invested 14.53% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.05% or 207,326 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,140 shares. Blume Cap Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Impact Advisors Ltd holds 6,652 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Palisade Cap Ltd Nj holds 0.2% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 35,797 shares. Advsrs Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). State Street holds 0.1% or 7.30M shares in its portfolio.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $925.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 13,926 shares to 22,067 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,391 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DHS) by 4,315 shares to 64,909 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 143,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,579 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).