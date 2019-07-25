Raymond James & Associates Trimmed Its Genworth Finl (GNW) Position by $713,415; Integre Asset Management Has Cut Cooper Cos (COO) Stake by $926,184

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 3,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,203 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, down from 9,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $338.61. About 131,735 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 23.64% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COO); 08/03/2018 – Albert White to Succeed Robert Weiss as CEO of the Cooper Companies; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Acquires the LifeGlobal Group For $125M; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 03/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2018; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $11.70 – $11.90; 23/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Executive Management Changes; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP, EXPANDING FERTILITY; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS. SAYS WEISS TO RETIRE; REMAIN ON BOARD; 08/03/2018 – ALBERT WHITE TO SUCCEED ROBERT WEISS AS CEO OF COOPER COS

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 46.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 237,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 274,773 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 512,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.975. About 2.26M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 01/05/2018 – Genworth U.S. Life Insurance Adjusted Operating Loss of $5 M Compared to Adjusted Operating Income of $53 M in 1Q of 2017; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q EPS 22c; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q OPER EPS C$1.31, EST. C$1.20; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN C$115M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Et Al holds 0% or 11,712 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 158,287 shares. Omers Administration reported 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Cleararc has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.58M shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.09% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 375,919 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 46,836 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). 58,726 are owned by Oppenheimer And. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 8.65 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 358,175 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 108 shares. 52,300 are held by Strs Ohio. Ameriprise holds 1.78M shares.

Analysts await Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 35.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNW’s profit will be $130.88M for 3.82 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Genworth Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 31,559 shares to 113,917 shares, valued at $9.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Fltng Rate 2022.

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genworth Q1 net investment income rises 1.7% Q/Q – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For July 31st – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NVDA, AMD among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Genworth Financial a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on December 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genworth: We See Almost No Chance Of Regulatory Approval. This Deal Would Be A Disaster For Policyholders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

More notable recent The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “DotLab Secures $10 Million Series A Funding to Transform the Standard of Care for Endometriosis with the World’s First Accurate Non-Invasive Test for the Disease – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Cooper Companies Declares Cash Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NYSE COO: Uberâ€™s first trade â€˜may take a whileâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) were released by: Foxbusiness.com and their article: “Uberâ€™s market debut excites the exchange, NYSE Chief Operating Officer says – Fox Business” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Compass Minerals shuffles executive ranks, hires first COO – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks holds 2,003 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,401 were reported by Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank stated it has 1,402 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Com reported 832 shares. 100,696 were reported by Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Fjarde Ap holds 0.05% or 14,570 shares. Westfield Capital LP stated it has 1.15% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Regions Fincl Corp owns 60 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Com reported 0% stake. Amp Capital Investors Limited reported 0.03% stake. Pitcairn Company holds 1,078 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kwmg Lc holds 0% or 16 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs holds 42 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 30,892 shares to 37,334 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 91,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $3.16 EPS, up 5.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $3 per share. COO’s profit will be $156.38M for 26.79 P/E if the $3.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.