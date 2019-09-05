Raymond James Initiated Wingstop (WING)’s Coverage; Ulysses Management Lowered Shutterfly (SFLY) Holding

In a report revealed today, Raymond James analysts has initiated Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) coverage with Market Perform rating.

Ulysses Management Llc decreased Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) stake by 25.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ulysses Management Llc sold 151,700 shares as Shutterfly Inc (SFLY)’s stock rose 15.00%. The Ulysses Management Llc holds 441,897 shares with $17.96M value, down from 593,597 last quarter. Shutterfly Inc now has $1.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.88. About 485,902 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – PROCEEDS OF LOANS WERE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF LIFETOUCH INC; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Shutterfly; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3.2% Position in Shutterfly; 26/03/2018 Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Transformational Acquisition Of Lifetouch; 30/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 130,598 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation stated it has 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc reported 92 shares. Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 26,619 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 261,517 were accumulated by Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0% or 55,460 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Equity Research Inc reported 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). 1,752 are owned by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Us State Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 30 shares. 226 are owned by Tower Limited Liability Corporation (Trc). Fine Partners LP holds 588,068 shares or 3.45% of its portfolio. Citigroup has 12,914 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 585,173 shares.

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-2.30 EPS, down 8.49% or $0.18 from last year’s $-2.12 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 19.05% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.21 per share. WING’s profit will be $5.01M for 147.00 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Wingstop Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.84% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $99.96. About 264,083 shares traded. Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has risen 103.35% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 103.35% the S&P500.