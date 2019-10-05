Raymond James & Associates Has Trimmed Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Hilton Capital Management Cut Holding in Netflix Com (NFLX) by $384,540

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NFLX) by 95.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 1,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 45 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17,000, down from 1,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $272.79. About 9.99M shares traded or 22.52% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/03/2018 – Review: On Netflix, a Wild Story of Guns, Sex and a Guru; 24/05/2018 – lnspirational Vision Media Relays Update From J/V Partner Dr. Pavan Grover to Shareholders on Status of Their 9 Book Series Legends of Oz by Roger S. Baum; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Proxy Access Bylaw; 15/04/2018 – Netflix Is Due for an Intermission — Heard on the Street; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s foreign subscribers begin to grab the starlight; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Netflix Successfully Raised Prices While Accelerating Subscriber Growth; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 05/03/2018 – The second season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” garnered higher search interest than every season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” in the U.S., according to UBS research

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 70.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 40,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 17,056 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $586,000, down from 57,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $30.57. About 478,854 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC BMRB.L – CONTINUE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ACI AS CO BELIEVES THERE STILL REMAINS PROSPECT THAT ACI WILL COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS; 25/04/2018 – NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES – DEAL OF ACI IS PURSUANT TO TERMS OF SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT AMONG ACI, PETE SCALES & NATURALLY SPLENDID; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ACI WORLDWIDE INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 29/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 24/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Announces 2018 Innovation Award Winners, Recognizing Global Payments Innovation; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group) Clinical Services Division Acquires ACI Clinical; 23/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Total Bookings $266M; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.52M for 64.95 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $732.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Int. Govt/Credit Bond Etf (GVI) by 9,477 shares to 483,842 shares, valued at $54.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr by 32,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 975,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Realty Trust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea Inv reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Atika Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 34,500 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Fdx Inc stated it has 3,795 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 659,952 shares. The Texas-based Maverick Capital Limited has invested 0.35% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 1,065 shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Com Pa holds 0.04% or 1,316 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity holds 0.32% or 161,612 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia reported 789 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0.56% or 1.42M shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 452,201 shares. Wetherby Asset Management has 9,812 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 89,083 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 573,222 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 82,985 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. ACIW’s profit will be $13.89 million for 63.69 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 140.00% EPS growth.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $69.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 17,289 shares to 97,498 shares, valued at $14.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omeros Corp (NASDAQ:OMER) by 43,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC).