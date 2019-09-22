Raymond James & Associates Lowered Guidewire Software (GWRE) Position; HEMPAMERICANA (HMPQ) SI Decreased By 98.27%

HEMPAMERICANA INC (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) had a decrease of 98.27% in short interest. HMPQ’s SI was 8,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 98.27% from 492,300 shares previously. It closed at $0.0059 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Raymond James & Associates decreased Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) stake by 3.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Raymond James & Associates sold 5,372 shares as Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)’s stock declined 2.68%. The Raymond James & Associates holds 143,418 shares with $14.54 million value, down from 148,790 last quarter. Guidewire Software Inc now has $8.94B valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $109.24. About 579,028 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Mig Cap Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 419,473 shares. Da Davidson reported 6,943 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability owns 3,246 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wasatch Advsrs has 0.87% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). First Tru Advisors LP accumulated 205,976 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.11% or 895,652 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.11% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Glynn Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.29% or 16,940 shares. Moreover, Tompkins Financial has 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Wisconsin Mgmt Limited Company has 41,181 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 9,488 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 293,942 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 4,550 shares. Df Dent & Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 74,884 shares.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $212,324 activity. Lego Catherine P bought $212,324 worth of stock.

Raymond James & Associates increased First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FBT) stake by 31,046 shares to 368,720 valued at $51.93 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) stake by 15,641 shares and now owns 186,619 shares. Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) was raised too.