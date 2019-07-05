Raymond James & Associates Position In Philip Morris Intl (PM) Was Has Lifted; Guild Investment Management Stake in Apple (AAPL) Cut by $1.74 Million

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $204.3. About 8.83 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Google, Facebook and Apple face `digital tax’ on EU turnover; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Jana hired staff for new socially responsible fund; 05/04/2018 – Investors Chronicle: Apple, Iomart and Arbuthnot; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET STUDENTS BUILD AR APPS IN SWIFT CODING APP; 30/05/2018 – Engadget: Apple Music sets up publishing division as it chases down Spotify; 06/03/2018 – gabriel wildau: Hashtag exclusive: Apple China crypto-Trump Goldman Sachs, say people familiar with the matter. Sexual; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 18/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble following report Apple is producing its own screens; 25/05/2018 – Inverse: WWDC 2018 Rumors: Apple Set to Bring Key iOS 11 Change to Mac; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 12036.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 2.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.43M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.55 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $79.48. About 1.53 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cedar Rock Ltd has invested 19.13% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0.13% stake. Arrow holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 8,733 shares. Atlantic Union Financial Bank Corporation reported 42,114 shares. 345,777 were reported by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. Huber Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.41% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hbk Sorce Advisory holds 31,216 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd, Kansas-based fund reported 89,311 shares. Us Natl Bank De invested in 0.27% or 1.08M shares. Valmark Advisers Inc reported 22,601 shares stake. 675,329 are held by Zacks. American Natl Registered Invest Advisor holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,950 shares. Legacy Cap Prtn holds 0.77% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 18,710 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation has invested 0.3% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cortland Assoc Mo reported 18,922 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 50,692 shares to 231,840 shares, valued at $26.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 544,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,400 shares, and cut its stake in Mercantil Bk Hldg Corp.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.09 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.