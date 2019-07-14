Raymond James & Associates Stake in Allegion Pub LTD Co (ALLE) Trimmed by $378,900 as Market Value Rose; Green Square Capital Trimmed Its Stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline LP Unit LTD Partn (PAA) by $2.71 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline LP Unit Ltd Partn (PAA) by 58.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 113,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,550 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 192,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline LP Unit Ltd Partn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.64. About 1.15 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (ALLE) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 4,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,473 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 32,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Allegion Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $110.44. About 417,013 shares traded. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 30.68% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY AUSTRALIAN RESIDENTIAL DOOR HARDWARE LEADER; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY GWA GROUP’S GAINSBOROUGH FOR A$107M; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – AFFIRMING PRIOR OUTLOOK FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND FULL-YEAR EPS; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY Adj EPS $4.35-Adj EPS $4.50; 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q EPS 75c; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY EPS $4.20-EPS $4.35; 12/04/2018 – Allegion Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 06/03/2018 Schlage Custom™ Door Hardware Now Available to Homeowners; 08/03/2018 – Allegion Launches $50 Million Corporate Venture Fund; 12/03/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference

Analysts await Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.31 EPS, up 4.80% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.25 per share. ALLE’s profit will be $123.06 million for 21.08 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Allegion plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 48.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ALLE shares while 124 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 80.29 million shares or 2.64% less from 82.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bancorporation The reported 17,915 shares. Mackenzie Corporation reported 3,963 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 65,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 1.68% or 2.69M shares. Charles Schwab Invest holds 634,807 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs holds 0.02% or 705,089 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 400 shares. Silvercrest Asset Gru Limited Liability Co has 0.27% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Sei Invs Company stated it has 58,343 shares. Penn Capital Mgmt stated it has 7,192 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Leavell Mngmt stated it has 7,248 shares. Asset One Communication Ltd reported 46,130 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corp invested in 420 shares. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Enterprise Financial Services Corp owns 18 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 1.23 million shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $132.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 15,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers National Bank reported 0.01% stake. Regis Mngmt Co Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Oppenheimer Asset reported 47,917 shares stake. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company holds 81,021 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Moody Bankshares Tru Division has 0.01% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 17,315 shares. Captrust Financial holds 0.07% or 74,256 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Inc Limited Company holds 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 148,106 shares. Cap Invest Ltd Com holds 40,391 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 11,200 shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Renaissance Technologies Limited Com reported 1.58 million shares. Gam Hldg Ag accumulated 14,615 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 88,345 shares. Moreover, Alphamark Lc has 0.02% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.36M shares.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Center Coast Brkfld Mlp Enrgy Shs Ben Int (CEN) by 266,855 shares to 294,116 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 12,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,771 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs Com (NYSE:IBM).