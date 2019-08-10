Raymond James & Associates Has Trimmed Its Church & Dwight (CHD) Holding; Grainger W W (GWW) Sentiment Is 0.92

Raymond James & Associates decreased Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) stake by 2.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James & Associates sold 6,778 shares as Church & Dwight Inc (CHD)’s stock rose 2.44%. The Raymond James & Associates holds 259,052 shares with $18.45M value, down from 265,830 last quarter. Church & Dwight Inc now has $19.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $76.69. About 1.10 million shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions

Grainger W W Inc (GWW) investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 203 funds increased and started new positions, while 221 sold and decreased their stock positions in Grainger W W Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 43.13 million shares, down from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Grainger W W Inc in top ten positions decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 190 Increased: 133 New Position: 70.

Raymond James & Associates increased Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) stake by 13,703 shares to 122,426 valued at $8.44 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) stake by 19,168 shares and now owns 110,194 shares. First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Church & Dwight had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, March 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by SunTrust. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, March 29. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley maintained Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Invest Management Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,091 shares. Hudock Gru Limited Liability Corp invested in 687 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 70,320 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 3,867 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 3.38M shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 214,490 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Northstar Inv Advsrs owns 0.05% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 3,895 shares. Cwm Lc reported 242 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 3,323 shares. Scotia Cap holds 0.06% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 66,357 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited reported 0% stake. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Co, Arizona-based fund reported 7,516 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). First Natl Trust holds 0.6% or 83,844 shares in its portfolio.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and other related services and products that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $14.65 billion. It operates through two divisions, U.S. and Canada. It has a 18.36 P/E ratio. The firm offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, building and home inspection supplies, vehicle and fleet components, and various other products.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 earnings per share, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.03 million for 14.94 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.