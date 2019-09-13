Raymond James Gives M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) $49.0000 Target; Harding Loevner LP Has Trimmed By $4.02 Million Its Sasol LTD (SSL) Holding

M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) was raised by Raymond James from a “Outperform” rating to “Strong Buy” rating in a analysts note sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $49.0000 TP on the stock. Raymond James’s TP gives a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s current price.

Harding Loevner Lp decreased Sasol Ltd (SSL) stake by 6.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harding Loevner Lp sold 167,390 shares as Sasol Ltd (SSL)’s stock declined 32.78%. The Harding Loevner Lp holds 2.59M shares with $64.39 million value, down from 2.76 million last quarter. Sasol Ltd now has $12.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.07. About 176,506 shares traded. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has declined 44.15% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SSL News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON 11 SOUTH AFRICAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING CONFIRMATION OF SOVEREIGN RATING AT BAA3 STABLE; 12/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Correction Announcement: Dealings In Securities By A Director Of Sasol And One Of Its Major Subsidiaries; 15/03/2018 – SASOL INZALO PUBLIC LTD (RF) SIPBEEJ.J – NO CASH DIVIDEND BE DECLARED FOR PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 08/05/2018 – SASOL SEES VOLATILE ENVIRONMENT FOR CRUDE `FOR QUITE SOME TIME’; 21/05/2018 – AYO TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – ENTERED LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH INTEGRATED CHEMICAL AND ENERGY MULTINATIONAL SASOL SOUTH AFRICA; 22/05/2018 – SASOL LTD SOLJ.J : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 475 RAND FROM 470 RAND; 19/04/2018 – Sasol 9-Months Saleable Production Up 3% from Prior Year; 19/04/2018 – Sasol: Performance Chemicals Sales Volumes to Remain Within Previous 2%-3% Guided Growth Range; 19/04/2018 – SASOL LTD – FY PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS SALES VOLUMES ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN WITHIN THE PREVIOUS MARKET GUIDANCE OF 2 – 3% HIGHER THAN PRIOR YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Announcement Regarding Closing Of Period During Which Solbe1 Election Right Was Capable Of Being Exercised

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.57 billion. The Company’s homebuilding activities include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. It has a 12.48 P/E ratio. The firm conducts its homebuilding activities in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

The stock increased 2.08% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $40.27. About 596,979 shares traded or 31.28% up from the average. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 New Haines City Community In Orlando; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDC); 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms M.D.C. Holdings’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Zimbabwe’s first poll since Mugabe set for July; 04/05/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Net $38.8M; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Ending Backlog Dollar Value Up 18% to $1.88B

Analysts await M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 EPS, down 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. MDC’s profit will be $54.25 million for 11.84 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “M.D.C. Holdings reports net new order activity – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What We Think Of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MDC) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MDC Holdings Reports Preliminary Net New Order Activity – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “New Home Developments In Orlando – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Richmond American Debuts New Paired Home Community in Aurora – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.04, from 2.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 45.29 million shares or 0.96% more from 44.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0.01% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Heartland Advisors, Wisconsin-based fund reported 662,227 shares. Moreover, Utd Serv Automobile Association has 0% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 18,386 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Company owns 0% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 7,176 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 40,002 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 8,155 shares. Everence Capital Management has 0.09% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 16,114 shares. Prudential Inc invested 0.01% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated has 0.06% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 134,204 shares. Lesa Sroufe has invested 4.23% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 414,832 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 383 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 10,144 shares.

Harding Loevner Lp increased Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) stake by 520,417 shares to 520,728 valued at $133.19 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) stake by 7,041 shares and now owns 8.67 million shares. Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) was raised too.

More notable recent Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Sasol Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sasol delays financial results until October – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sasol reaches beneficial operation of Louisiana ethane cracker – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sasol Limited – SSL – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SASOL INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Sasol Limited To Contact The Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.