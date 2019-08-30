Raymond James & Associates Upped M D C Hldgs (MDC) Position; Fosun International LTD Decreased 3M Co (MMM) Holding by $2.08 Million

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 14,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The institutional investor held 101,139 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 87,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. It closed at $37.32 lastly. It is down 36.43% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 08/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville; 23/05/2018 – Grand Opening Of New Emmitsburg Community; 07/05/2018 – Richmond American Homes Announces Grand Opening In Layton; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Dollar Value of Net New Orders Up 15% to $863.7M; 25/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MDC HOLDINGS ‘BB+’ RATING, OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms M.D.C. Holdings’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Groveland

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 86.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $334,000, down from 11,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 226,599 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation

More notable recent M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Just 4 Days Before M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “New Home Community in Elk Grove Masterplan – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Exclusive 19-Home Community Opening in Oro Valley – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MDC Holdings Inc (MDC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What We Think Of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MDC) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lesa Sroufe & reported 148,935 shares. 46,208 are owned by Inv Management Of Virginia Lc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 18,300 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 63,717 shares in its portfolio. 20,495 were accumulated by Hsbc Hldgs Plc. Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 370,507 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% or 22,039 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset accumulated 9,737 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 58,242 shares. New England Research & Inc accumulated 0.24% or 12,358 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc holds 241,060 shares. Cornerstone holds 0% or 52 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Moreover, Walleye Trading Lc has 0% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 4,344 shares.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (NYSE:RXN) by 59,218 shares to 12,621 shares, valued at $317,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 65,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,550 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (JKE).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 62,000 shares to 239,792 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 74,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.59 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Company owns 82,356 shares. Srb Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Grandfield & Dodd Llc has 0.38% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 29,561 were reported by Sandy Spring Bancorp. California-based Hennessy Advsr has invested 0.24% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Co reported 442,272 shares stake. Conning has 189,025 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability has 0.22% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Interstate Savings Bank, Montana-based fund reported 611 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company reported 0.37% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Nbt Retail Bank N A New York owns 0.45% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 11,802 shares. The North Carolina-based Stearns Finance Ser Gp has invested 0.45% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Earnest Prtn Ltd Co owns 260 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Montecito State Bank holds 7,142 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Old Second Bank Of Aurora reported 1,727 shares.