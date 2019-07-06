Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Upped Tyson Foods (TSN) Stake; Catchmark Timber Trust Has 1.32 Sentiment

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) stake by 11.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc acquired 5,101 shares as Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)’s stock rose 35.51%. The Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc holds 48,370 shares with $3.36M value, up from 43,269 last quarter. Tyson Foods Inc now has $30.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $82.63. About 1.38 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 20/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Tyson’s IDRs at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – The Andersons Finalizes Sale of Three Grain Elevators in Tennessee; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Rising costs hurt Tyson’s profit; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adj EPS $1.27; 03/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Sets Two Million Acre Land Stewardship Target; 15/05/2018 – Tyson To Pay $850 Million On Poultry Rendering Assets, To Recycle More Animal Products — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – SALE OF TNT CRUST ALSO INCLUDES TWO MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN GREEN BAY; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE IS ABT $850M; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to buy poultry blending assets of American Proteins

Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.27, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 58 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 44 decreased and sold their holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 33.92 million shares, down from 34.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Catchmark Timber Trust Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 29 Increased: 40 New Position: 18.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $126,259 activity.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust , focuses on the acquisition of timberland properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $526.17 million. It intends to acquire timberland properties throughout the timber-producing regions of the United States and, to a lesser extent, in timber-producing regions outside the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The firm intends to qualify as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.72. About 105,009 shares traded. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CTT) has declined 22.39% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 21/03/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS RECEIVES AMAC CAIR™ VIP ORDER FOR ONE BOEING BBJ 747-8 AND ONE AIRBUS ACJ320NEO; 22/05/2018 – AURORA CANNABIS MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN CTT PHARMACEUTICAL; 11/04/2018 – CTT Systems: CTT Systems Announces Cair VIP Inflight Humidification Order for one BBJ MAX 8 from Comlux; 07/03/2018 – CTT PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EU0.38 PER SHR FOR FULL-YEAR 2017; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK: JOHN RASOR TO TRANSITION AS PRESIDENT OF NEW JV; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST – PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD BY CAMPBELL GLOBAL, ON BEHALF OF INSTITUTIONAL OWNERS OF PROPERTY; 07/03/2018 – PORTUGAL’S POSTAL SERVICE CTT CTT.LS – FY REPORTED NET PROFIT 27.3 MLN EUROS VS 62.2 MLN EUROS YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC SAYS MEDLEY INVESTED IN THE TRANSACTION THROUGH ITS TACTICAL OPPORTUNITIES GROUP; 07/03/2018 – CTT FY REV. EU714.3M, EST. EU692.9M; 07/03/2018 – CTT FY EBITDA EU81.1M

Analysts await CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.58 earnings per share, down 1,833.33% or $0.55 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.62 actual earnings per share reported by CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.45% EPS growth.

Real Estate Management Services Llc holds 5.43% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. for 881,000 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 3.13 million shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 0.84% invested in the company for 1.77 million shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Vertex One Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.79% in the stock. Park Circle Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 101,000 shares.

More notable recent CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “One Thing To Remember About The CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aurora Cannabis Prepared for Expansion of Canada’s Cannabis Market – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lumber Approaches The Low – Buying CatchMark Timber Trust On The Dips Offers Exposure To The Price Of Wood – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 25, 2019.

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tyson Foods to Webcast Investor Day NYSE:TSN – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Credit Suisse ‘Unmooved’ By Tyson’s Challenge To Beyond Meat – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BMO Reaffirms Tyson Foods As ‘Top Pick’ For 2019 – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tyson Foods: We’re Activating the Ingredients for More Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Tyson Pursues Meat Alternatives; lululemon Gets in the Flow – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.09 million were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Campbell Inv Adviser Lc owns 14,898 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Asset One Ltd owns 181,084 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 127,731 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department holds 3,423 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Scotia holds 7,770 shares. Armistice Lc has 52,000 shares. 12,008 were reported by Gyroscope Mgmt Grp. Curbstone Fincl Corporation, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 13,100 shares. Sun Life invested in 0.01% or 502 shares. Bp Public Limited Company reported 30,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.07% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested 0.1% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). High Pointe Cap Limited Company holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 15,290 shares. Moreover, Centurylink Inv Mngmt Communication has 0.47% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 16,646 shares.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased Spdr Series Trust (MDYG) stake by 19,177 shares to 39,622 valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kraft Heinz Co (Put) stake by 311,124 shares and now owns 33,300 shares. Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd was reduced too.