Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Upped Its Position in Cintas (CTAS) by $317,140; Diageo P L C (DEO) Shareholder Usca Ria Cut Its Holding as Stock Declined

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 15.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 2,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 15,005 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 17,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $165.29. About 196,602 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 25.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 1,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 7,732 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 6,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $259.27. About 245,918 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS)

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 6,410 shares to 33,269 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etf Managers Tr by 34,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Cap Mgmt Co Ltd Llc invested in 641,273 shares. Zeke Advisors Llc reported 0.05% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Geode Cap Management Llc holds 1.23M shares. Mgmt has 3,000 shares. Timessquare Cap Ltd Liability Co invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 18,594 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt reported 6,053 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.11% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Three Peaks Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.81% or 13,576 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,471 shares. Tributary Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.16% stake. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 8,256 shares. Regentatlantic Lc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).