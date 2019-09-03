Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Upped By $450,000 Its Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Position; Last Week WPP plc (LON:WPP) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering WPP Group PLC (LON:WPP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. WPP Group PLC has GBX 1450 highest and GBX 800 lowest target. GBX 1058.75’s average target is 9.26% above currents GBX 969 stock price. WPP Group PLC had 46 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 1090 target in Monday, March 4 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 12 with “Buy”. The stock of WPP plc (LON:WPP) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Barclays Capital. The stock of WPP plc (LON:WPP) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by Numis Securities on Monday, April 29 to “Reduce”. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Thursday, July 4 with “Hold”. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. JP Morgan maintained WPP plc (LON:WPP) rating on Wednesday, April 24. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and GBX 1100 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, April 29. See WPP plc (LON:WPP) latest ratings:

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) stake by 1.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc acquired 6,000 shares as Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY)’s stock declined 0.35%. The Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc holds 337,256 shares with $25.47M value, up from 331,256 last quarter. Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que now has $106.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $74.76. About 727,294 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 24/05/2018 – RBC CITES LAWMAKER HONCHARENKO ON UKRAINIAN ANTI-GRAFT COURT; 15/05/2018 – MIMECAST LTD MIME.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 19/03/2018 – DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP INC DPS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $125; 14/03/2018 – Tillerson’s exit has ‘very big implications’ for oil: RBC’s @CroftHelima (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix in Asia, says RBC’s Mahaney; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Canada Faces `Critical Competitiveness Challenge,’ RBC CEO Says; 15/05/2018 – RBC Wealth Management aims to build diverse advisor force with new Associate Financial Advisor Training Program; 15/05/2018 – INTERRENT REIT llP_u.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$11.50 FROM C$10.50; 10/05/2018 – DROPBOX INC DBX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33

The stock increased 0.08% or GBX 0.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 969. About 314,714 shares traded. WPP plc (LON:WPP) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WPP News: 23/04/2018 – ‘Queen of media’ predicts break up of WPP following Sorrell’s departure; 15/04/2018 – Campaign: Read and Scott will split duties as WPP joint chief operating officers; 04/04/2018 – Amol Sharma: Exclusive: Ad giant WPP has settled a lawsuit alleging misconduct by a top executive at premier agency JWT, report; 15/04/2018 – Sorrell free to launch new ad company after quitting WPP; 25/05/2018 – WPP CHAIRMAN CONTACTS TOP HOLDERS TO SECURE RE-ELECTION: TIMES; 30/04/2018 – WPP HAS TO LOOK MORE BROADLY AT ALL THE SOURCES OF DATA: READ; 18/04/2018 – WPP’s creative carousel starts to slow down; 14/05/2018 – WPP Chairman in Glass Lewis Cross Hairs Over CEO Exit Handling; 03/04/2018 – WPP SAYS BOARD HAS APPOINTED INDEPENDENT COUNSEL TO CONDUCT AN INVESTIGATION IN RESPONSE TO ALLEGATION OF PERSONAL MISCONDUCT AGAINST CEO MARTIN SORRELL; 30/04/2018 – WPP Priority Is to Focus on Growth

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company has market cap of 11.94 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding & Identity, Healthcare and Specialist Communications. It has a 17.4 P/E ratio. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) stake by 5,005 shares to 71,658 valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) stake by 4,626 shares and now owns 4,547 shares. Etf Managers Tr was reduced too.

