Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Upped By $1.64 Million Its Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stake; Shorts at Big Lots (BIG) Raised By 1.18%

Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) had an increase of 1.18% in short interest. BIG’s SI was 6.68M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.18% from 6.61M shares previously. With 1.21 million avg volume, 6 days are for Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG)’s short sellers to cover BIG’s short positions. The SI to Big Lots Inc’s float is 16.93%. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.72. About 249,429 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Adj EPS $2.57; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SEES 1Q EPS $1.15 TO $1.22; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – LISA BACHMANN, TIMOTHY JOHNSON, TO WORK WITH EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM, BOARD TO CARRY OUT CAMPISI’S EXECUTIVE RESPONSIBILITIES; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Beats on Earnings, Misses on Revenue — Earnings Review; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others – CNBC; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – COMPANY ANNOUNCES $100 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots FY17-End Inventory Per Store Rose 3%; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots: Lisa Bachmann, Tim Johnson to Continue Executive Responsibilities; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.95; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots CEO David Campisi Retires From Retailer

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) stake by 307.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc acquired 182,523 shares as Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA)’s stock declined 47.93%. The Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc holds 241,955 shares with $2.23 million value, up from 59,432 last quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd now has $9.15B valuation. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 7.95 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 23/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Wednesday it could launch its migraine treatment as soon as mid-September, after an initial delay; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR PLC INDV.L – HAS FILED PATENT LAWSUITS AGAINST DR. REDDY’S, ACTAVIS, PAR, ALVOGEN AND TEVA FOR INFRINGEMENT OF PATENT RELATING SUBOXONE; 23/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS PDUFA DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB IS SET FOR SEPT. 16; 25/04/2018 – Teva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Teva Pharma: Mesalamine Delayed-Release Tablets Treat Mild to Moderate Ulcerative Colitis; 23/05/2018 – JOHN WOOD – HAS BEEN AWARDED A $US MULTI-MLN CONTRACT BY TEVA BIOTECH GMBH; 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL USD 6Y 6%-6.25%, 10Y 7-7.25%; 15/05/2018 – IGNORE: TEVA HALO EM TRIAL RESULTS REPORTED EARLIER; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY MORE THAN DOUBLES SHARE STAKE IN TEVA TO 40.5 MLN SPONSORED ADRS – SEC FILING

More notable recent Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There More To Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Than Its 10% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Big Lots Popped Nearly 17% Before Giving Back Gains Friday Morning – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big Lots Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 53% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $886.43 million. The firm offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home dÃ©cor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments. It has a 7.36 P/E ratio. It also provides merchandise under the seasonal category that includes lawn and garden, summer, Christmas, and other holiday departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category, including electronics, jewelry, hosiery, toys, and infant accessories departments.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold Big Lots, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 37.05 million shares or 10.16% less from 41.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 27,078 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Comm Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 126,375 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust owns 1,073 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,141 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 79,726 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 313,944 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has 187,405 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Atria Invs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) or 18,281 shares. Huntington Bancshares has 219 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 18,163 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.01% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Trexquant Inv L P holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 68,042 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Big Lots has $44 highest and $2500 lowest target. $37.67’s average target is 65.80% above currents $22.72 stock price. Big Lots had 7 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 3 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Teva Dips Into Medical Marijuana Market With Canndoc Distribution Deal – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Teva Announces United States Department of Commerce Appointment of Brendan Oâ€™Grady to Investment Advisory Council – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Teva Pharmaceuticals Dropped 13% in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Cannabis and Big Pharma Join Hands in Jerusalem – Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teva: Generidiculous 2.0 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) stake by 15,531 shares to 42,339 valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust (KRE) stake by 15,635 shares and now owns 86,534 shares. Vanguard World Fds (VHT) was reduced too.