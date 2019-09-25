Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Trimmed Stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) by $1.99 Million; B2gold (BTG) Shareholder Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Boosted Its Position

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 48.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 34,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 36,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, down from 71,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 356,260 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 11/04/2018 – SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR; 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd increased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 88.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd bought 1.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The institutional investor held 3.00 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14M, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 4.40M shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 15/03/2018 B2GOLD – 2018 CASH OPERATING COSTS AND AISC EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $505 AND $550 PER OUNCE AND BETWEEN $780 AND $830 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – NO MALIAN GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVE HAS INFORMED CO’S REPRESENTATIVES THAT GOVERNMENT DOES NOT AGREE WITH CO’S POSITION; 15/03/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – B2Gold has filed its Form 40-F; 18/04/2018 – B2GOLD REPORTS POSITIVE EXPLORATION DRILL RESULTS FROM FEKOLA; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Glencore, Cuts B2Gold; 20/03/2018 – B2Gold Responds to News Regarding New Mali Mining Code; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $26.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7,703 shares to 20,273 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 121,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSB).

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $218.23 million for 14.49 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 7,630 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.04% or 160,333 shares in its portfolio. Automobile Association accumulated 34,835 shares. Eqis Management Inc holds 3,592 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Burgundy Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.15 million shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 927 shares. Dupont holds 0.08% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 60,047 shares. Clark Capital Management holds 0.68% or 560,195 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 303,900 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Utd Cap Advisers Lc invested in 0% or 12,409 shares. Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Meiji Yasuda Life Communications reported 0.23% stake. Ls Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% or 2,982 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.02% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 4.63M shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd owns 0.03% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 297,466 shares.

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $129.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 120,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).

