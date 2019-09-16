Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Trimmed Radiant Logistics (RLGT) Position By $670,518; Shorts at Barnes & Noble (BKS) Lowered By 28.22%

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased Radiant Logistics Inc (RLGT) stake by 80.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 111,753 shares as Radiant Logistics Inc (RLGT)’s stock declined 17.44%. The Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc holds 26,500 shares with $163,000 value, down from 138,253 last quarter. Radiant Logistics Inc now has $271.16M valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.47. About 182,320 shares traded. Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:RLGT) has risen 39.34% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGT News: 26/04/2018 – Radiant Opto-Electronics Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$145.3M Vs NT$721.5M; 29/05/2018 – Precipitated Barium Sulfate Market to Witness a Huge Upsurge Due to Rising Growth Opportunities and Augmented Investments by the Leading Manufacturers: Radiant Insights, Inc; 18/04/2018 – Foot and Ankle Device Market Growth to be Driven by Rising Sports Injuries and Road Accidents: Radiant Insights, Inc; 24/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE IN LETTER FROM RADIANT SAYS RADIANT MADE BINDING OFFER TO BUY FORTIS MULUND HOSPITAL AT AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF 12 BLN RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – Radiant Solutions Awarded Contract from the Army Geospatial Center; 22/03/2018 – Electric Guitar Market Growth to Gain From Rising Consumer Interest Towards Music, Concerts and Live Performances: Radiant Insights, Inc; 30/05/2018 – Human Growth Hormone Drug Market to Gain Due to Easy Accessibility of Raised Healthcare Expenditure: Radiant Insights, Inc; 16/05/2018 – Electrophoresis Reagents Market Demand, Business Opportunity, Leading Players and Future Growth Analysis Report: Radiant Insights, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Kidney Stones Management Devices Market Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors & Forecast to 2022: Radiant Insights, Inc; 08/03/2018 – Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market to Gain From Enhanced Demand for Recyclable Material in Automobile Industry: Radiant

Barnes & Noble Inc (NYSE:BKS) had a decrease of 28.22% in short interest. BKS's SI was 6.97 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 28.22% from 9.71 million shares previously. With 2.51 million avg volume, 3 days are for Barnes & Noble Inc (NYSE:BKS)'s short sellers to cover BKS's short positions. The SI to Barnes & Noble Inc's float is 12.86%. It closed at $6.49 lastly. It is up 7.77% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased Ishares Us Etf Tr stake by 10,435 shares to 51,191 valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2. It also upped Westrock Co stake by 39,310 shares and now owns 470,352 shares. Cohen & Steers Total Return (RFI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.61 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold RLGT shares while 29 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 26.45 million shares or 10.27% more from 23.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) for 24,525 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) for 126 shares. 97,000 were reported by Perkins Mgmt. Renaissance Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Pnc Financial Svcs has invested 0% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Northern Corp accumulated 0% or 438,395 shares. 24,424 were reported by Product Prns Ltd Liability. Ameriprise accumulated 0% or 251,143 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp holds 0% or 21,769 shares in its portfolio. 223,830 are owned by Walthausen & Co Ltd Company. Campbell And Adviser Ltd Llc holds 37,919 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Eam Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 292,692 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Amer Century Cos, Missouri-based fund reported 33,939 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold Barnes & Noble, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 43.65 million shares or 9.34% less from 48.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability holds 19,060 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Intll Group owns 43,893 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alpine Global Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 49,990 shares stake. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) for 100 shares. The New York-based Paradigm Capital Mgmt New York has invested 0.05% in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS). Prudential Fin reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio reported 92,500 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc has invested 0.11% in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS). California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 73,326 shares. Alpine Associates Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.87 million shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 867,609 shares. Tig Advisors Llc stated it has 0.01% in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS). Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) for 78,230 shares.

