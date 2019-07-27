Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Trimmed By $814,464 Its Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Position; 5 Analysts Are Bullish Devon Energy (DVN) Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Devon Energy Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Guggenheim. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by M Partners. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, May 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Credit Suisse maintained Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. See Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) latest ratings:

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) stake by 20.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 6,464 shares as Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP)’s stock declined 1.04%. The Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc holds 25,082 shares with $3.17 million value, down from 31,546 last quarter. Check Point Software Tech Lt now has $17.48B valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $112.49. About 857,855 shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.54. About 4.76 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 26/03/2018 – DEVON: WORKING ON MORE STRATEGIC MOVES FOR ‘VISION 2020’ PLAN; 22/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Rev $3.81B; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 26/03/2018 – DEVON CEO DAVE HAGER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 27/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold Devon Energy Corporation shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd has 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Jnba Fincl invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). The Illinois-based Group Inc One Trading L P has invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Moody Bancshares Trust Division reported 633 shares stake. Element Mgmt Ltd Com owns 158,400 shares. Mitchell Group stated it has 5.44% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Victory Mngmt owns 7.47M shares. Moreover, Beck Mack And Oliver Llc has 0.03% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 29,425 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 287,316 shares. Botty Invsts Ltd has invested 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Gabelli Funds Ltd stated it has 423,500 shares. Ent Corp owns 148 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.10M shares. Lpl Lc reported 75,533 shares. Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring has 0.18% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 572,153 shares.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $10.60 billion. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. It has a 4.15 P/E ratio. The firm also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) stake by 43,764 shares to 61,624 valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) stake by 47,903 shares and now owns 173,287 shares. Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) was raised too.