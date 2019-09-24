Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Trimmed Alliancebernstein Holding LP (AB) Stake By $341,098; Insignia Systems (ISIG)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Insignia Systems Inc (ISIG) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.53, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 6 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 5 sold and decreased positions in Insignia Systems Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 1.64 million shares, down from 1.76 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Insignia Systems Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

Among 2 analysts covering AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AllianceBernstein Holding has $3700 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 23.88% above currents $29.06 stock price. AllianceBernstein Holding had 4 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) rating on Wednesday, June 12. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $3500 target. Citigroup maintained the shares of AB in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Buy” rating.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 11,398 shares to 385,033 valued at $50.14M in 2019Q2. It also upped Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 66,963 shares and now owns 325,349 shares. First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FEP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold AB shares while 36 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.21 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Duncker Streett & Company has 15,465 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 35,388 shares. Ancora Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Rbf Cap Llc invested 0.09% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). First Interstate Bank & Trust owns 670 shares. 9,828 are held by State Bank Of Mellon Corporation. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Lc Delaware stated it has 0.08% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Da Davidson Communication stated it has 0.06% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Birinyi Associate invested in 0.18% or 14,500 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% or 130,150 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp reported 0.03% stake. 1,700 are owned by Ftb Inc. Optimum Inv Advsr accumulated 3,300 shares.

Analysts await AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AB’s profit will be $60.81M for 11.53 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Insignia Systems, Inc. for 56,397 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 21,233 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 2,100 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 467,893 shares.

Insignia Systems, Inc. develops and markets in-store advertising products, programs, and services to retailers and consumer packaged goods manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.92 million. The companyÂ’s primary product is the Point-Of-Purchase Services in-store marketing program that allows manufacturers to deliver product information to clients at the point-of-purchase, and to leverage the local retailer brand and store-specific prices. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products also include POPSign program, a point-of-purchase advertising and promotion program that delivers information from manufacturers, such as product uses and features, nutritional information, advertising taglines, product images, or usage photos.