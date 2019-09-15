Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Stake In Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Was Has Increased; Omnicell (OMCL) Shareholder Kopp Investment Advisors Decreased Its Holding

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 20.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 48,428 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17 million, down from 61,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $73.72. About 205,860 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 14352.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 1.94M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 1.95M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.96 million, up from 13,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 27.16 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 28/03/2018 – FORD EXPOSED TO TARIFFS ON IMPORTED SPECIALTY METALS: FARLEY; 19/03/2018 – DESKTOP METAL – FORD’S CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER WILL JOIN DESKTOP METAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – FORD SAYS ‘TAKING A LOOK’ AT GM’S MOVE TO QUARTERLY SALES; 10/05/2018 – FORD SAYS IT WILL LURE SEDAN BUYERS WITH SUVS AND CROSSOVERS; 01/05/2018 – FORD SAYS IT WILL CONTINUE MONTHLY SALES REPORTING; 10/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR F.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES – TO DIVEST INTEREST IN CERTAIN ACREAGE, PRODUCING WELLS AND RELATED ASSETS IN WESTERN PORTION OF ITS EAGLE FORD SHALE POSITION; 05/04/2018 – UK diesel sales slump by more than a third in key selling month March; 10/05/2018 – Shale’s Public Enemy No. 1 Says Short the Permian and Eagle Ford; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK NAMES BILL FORD, PEGGY JOHNSON, MARK WILSON TO BOARD

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $26.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 27,251 shares to 78,913 shares, valued at $971,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 12,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,965 shares, and cut its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,956 are owned by Koshinski Asset Mngmt. Public Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 0.04% or 511,761 shares. Reik Limited Company holds 29,496 shares. Putnam Invests has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Horizon Investments Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Heritage Investors Management Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). National Pension has 4.73 million shares. Massachusetts-based Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Reilly Advisors Ltd has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Hwg Lp reported 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Switzerland-based Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Arete Wealth Llc reported 15,239 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company stated it has 704,072 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Com Ltd owns 34,505 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 11,289 are owned by Dumont And Blake Investment Limited Liability Corp.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. THORNTON JOHN L had bought 10,200 shares worth $100,038. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR had bought 840,962 shares worth $8.00 million.

