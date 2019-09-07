Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Stake In Five Below (FIVE) Was Raised; As Centene Del (CNC) Share Value Rose, Tpg-Axon Management LP Has Lifted Position

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 2.86 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 3,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 30,492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, up from 27,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $127.18. About 550,050 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW 4Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.17; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Plans Transition of Tom Vellios to Chairman; 30/04/2018 – Five Below Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q EPS $1.21; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.495 BLN TO $1.51 BLN

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fin stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Endurant Capital Mgmt Lp stated it has 1.15% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Plante Moran Finance Limited Liability Co accumulated 60 shares or 0% of the stock. Zacks Invest Mgmt holds 116,851 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Navellier Associate invested in 0.06% or 6,848 shares. 1.01M are owned by Menora Mivtachim Limited. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 119,048 shares. Connecticut-based Conning Inc has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hilltop Inc accumulated 14,557 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Brookstone Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 6,865 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 36.54M shares. Hrt Finance Ltd Liability Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Northeast Financial Consultants Inc invested in 6,400 shares. 701,366 are owned by Oz Management Ltd Partnership. 280 are held by Massmutual Fsb Adv.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $24.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 12,587 shares to 63,252 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Victory Portfolios Ii by 10,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 761,310 shares, and cut its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).