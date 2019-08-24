Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Raised Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stake; Perigon Wealth Management Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Holding

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) stake by 18.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc acquired 165,678 shares as Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)’s stock declined 4.59%. The Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc holds 1.06M shares with $87.62M value, up from 890,501 last quarter. Microchip Technology Inc now has $20.13B valuation. The stock decreased 5.58% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $84.58. About 1.99M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY GETS ANTITRUST CLEARANCE IN TAIWAN,; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER; 12/03/2018 – Zecotek Introduces Innovative Wireless ASIC Microchip For Positron Emission Tomography Medical Imaging; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Incorporated Prices $2.0 Billion Note Offering; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Completion of Microsemi Acquisition; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Closes $68.78/Share Buy Of Microsemi; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Raises Quarterly Dividend to 36.35c From 36.3c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Exits Valvoline, Cuts Microchip; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.39-Adj EPS $1.49

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased Apple (AAPL) stake by 1.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 2,146 shares as Apple (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Perigon Wealth Management Llc holds 116,445 shares with $23.87 million value, down from 118,591 last quarter. Apple now has $915.77B valuation. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 01/05/2018 – Tech Up Ahead of Apple Report — Tech Roundup; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one way for that, is I think everyone needs to learn to code . . . Software is nothing more, or coding is nothing more than a way to express yourself. It’s a language; 23/03/2018 – IRELAND NAMES PREFERRED INVESTMENT MANAGERS FOR APPLE TAX MONEY; 07/05/2018 – IPhone assembler Pegatron enters India with non-Apple products; 14/05/2018 – MacRumors: Apple Continues to Expand Self-Driving Car Fleet; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple; 13/03/2018 – Snap Nabs First ‘Talent’ Partnership Head From Apple; 18/03/2018 – AAPL/@LiveSquawk: Apple Is Said To Develop Displays To Replace Samsung Screens -Apple Has California Facility For Producing MicroLED Screens -Apple MicroLED Plans May Hurt Suppliers Such As Sharp, LG Display – ! $AAPL

Among 7 analysts covering Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Microchip Technology has $130 highest and $95 lowest target. $111.71’s average target is 32.08% above currents $84.58 stock price. Microchip Technology had 16 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Monday, May 6. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Mizuho maintained Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 403 are owned by Willingdon Wealth Mngmt. Exane Derivatives accumulated 25,930 shares. Royal London Asset Management holds 86,878 shares. Hl Fincl Services Ltd Limited Liability Company has 11,844 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability accumulated 242 shares. North Carolina-based Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Veritable Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,447 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Llc reported 97,304 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability holds 232,609 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Sns Fin Grp Ltd Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Washington-based Saturna Capital has invested 1.29% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Bennicas & holds 2.12% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 29,133 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 5,359 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 716,387 shares. Southport Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased Wells Fargo Global Dividend (EOD) stake by 86,000 shares to 37,140 valued at $195,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 31,440 shares and now owns 310,678 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) was reduced too.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of MCHP August 16th Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Microchip Technology (MCHP) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,658 are owned by Carlson Mgmt. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1.1% stake. Vestor Lc reported 3.82% stake. Millennium Management Lc has invested 0.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Buckingham Capital Mngmt owns 66,746 shares for 2.49% of their portfolio. First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). American Asset Mngmt stated it has 12,945 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. Needham Inv Management Ltd Liability Company owns 22,700 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank has invested 2.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Waters Parkerson & Lc reported 46,449 shares. Coe Management Limited Co reported 10,010 shares. Eulav Asset holds 0.28% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 639,062 shares or 2.51% of all its holdings. Veritas Invest Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 3.21M shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Valuation Analysis Of Apple Card – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.